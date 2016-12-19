Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2016 --World-renowned musician, Louis Colaiannia, teamed up with Brittany Dymond, an extremely talented singer, to produce an extremely moving video for a new single "Special".



Colaiannia, a master of classical piano and accomplished songwriter, produced a very moving and inspiring song called 'Special' and now has a video that matches the emotion brought out as a result of the song's message.



"The song tells a story of hope and recovery. Of how a stranger's kindness and compassion helped the song writer to get through some really tough times," Colaiannia said.



The words and melody for 'Special' were written by Brittany Dymond. Dymond sings on the recording with piano accompaniment by Colaiannia.



"This song speaks to me about how important it is to treat our fellow man with grace and a smile. You never know what people are going through and a small act of kindness can make a big impact on someone. We all need to do a better job of being kind to each other," said Colaiannia.



"All proceeds from this song go to suicide prevention through the Carson J Spencer Organization," Colaiannia said.



"Very special thanks to Charlie Chambers, CR Chambers Photography, Ted Chambers, Sally Spencer-Thomas, Carson J Spencer Foundation, Michael Perini, Cindy Valade, Peggy Chambers, too many other people to mention, and the beautiful city of Woodland Park Colorado," Colaiannia said.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbNsKseQw90



Colaiannia's music has inspired the lives of thousands of people in performances that have been called 'stunning in their power and beauty'. Colaiannia previously performed in Woodland Park following the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012. "I was excited to come back to the beautiful Pikes Peak mountains to film this video and to perform a free concert as an expression of thanks for the support everyone has shown me throughout my career," said Colaiannia.



Dymond, performed the song "Special" for the first time live in Woodland Park with rousing support from the crowd to hear more from her in the future.



Colaiannia and Dymond have just released a Christmas music compilation CD called 'Echoes of Christmas'. It features holiday favorites like 'Silent Night' and 'White Christmas' and some original pieces.



'Special' is now available on i-Tunes, Amazon, Spotify, Napster and Rhapsody, among other music download sites. 100% of the proceeds from the song purchases will go to the Carson J. Spencer Foundation, a Denver nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention.



About Louis Colaiannia

Colaiannia is a virtuoso of classical piano, accomplished songwriter, arranger and performer. He is also a multi-zone Nomination recipient: (Best Ambient Album 2011, Holiday Album of the Year 2012, and Best Chill/Groove 2013).



He holds a Mozart Award for his contributions to music, and his latest release, "Closer", reached #1 on the One World Music Top 100 Radio Chart. Colaiannia will be releasing a new CD, 'Four Days in My Life', produced by Will Ackerman, on November 11. He wrote the music for the album while sitting on a beach in Oregon.



More about Colaiannia at: http://www.louismusic.com and http://www.periniassociates.com.



About The Carson J Spencer Foundation

The Carson J Spencer Foundation envisions a world where leaders and communities are committed to sustaining a passion for living.



We sustain a passion for living through:



- Delivering innovative and effective suicide prevention programs for working-aged people.

- Coaching young leaders to develop social enterprises for mental health promotion and suicide prevention.

- Supporting people bereaved by suicide.



The Foundation also provides workplace suicide prevention programs through its Working Minds curriculum, which elevates the conversation in workplaces and schools, and bereavement resources through iCare Packages, which enable family members to move beyond the fear associated with suicide.



The Foundation offices are located at 1385 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite A316 (Building A), Denver, Colorado 80222. 303-219-5042. http://carsonjspencer.org



About CR Chambers Photography

As an International Photographer and a member of the Colorado Press Association, Professional Photographers of America and Authorized by the White House Press Pool, and still providing professional services for clients within The Pikes Peak Region as well as those throughout the USA.



"We and our associates provide the caring personal touch to my medium to small business clients as well as for our larger ongoing clientele," Chambers said. Call: 719-748-5105.



For a complete list of services go to their Facebook page.



https://www.facebook.com/pg/CR-Chambers-Photography



