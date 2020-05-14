Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2020 --Many businesses depend on video surveillance to protect their employees and property in Alabama. Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has been installing standard and customized video surveillance systems for more than twenty years. Many times, just having a video surveillance system:



a. Forces burglars to choose another location



b. Allows for employees to re-think thoughts about stealing



c. Stops public from acting out an incident in hopes that it would lead to a frivolous lawsuit.



Businesses turn to Prestige Alarm for the latest in video surveillance and monitoring. Many times companies install video surveillance systems to see who is entering and leaving at all times. Also, they have a video recording of all the events in case a situation occurs. Another added benefit of a Prestige Alarms CCTV installation is that the owners can see what is happening at their business when they are away by logging into their app on their phone so they can view their cameras in real-time.



Video surveillance monitoring systems can be designed in many ways that can capture what the owners want to see. Businesses in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Homewood, Fultondale, and Hoover and the surrounding areas, can install one camera or multi-cameras. Cameras can pan, tilt, and zoom in areas such as reception lobbies, doorways, stairwells, parking garages, docks, loading zones, and storage facilities. Recording devices will be added to the video surveillance system and can be viewed in real time or playback. Devices such as iPhones, iPads, and desktops can be used with these systems. Video surveillance devices can also offer high definition resolution recording, night vision, and thermal imaging. These top-quality products are weather proof and vandal proof.



Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. technicians are manufacturer certified for all camera products and services. Once the video surveillance system is installed, a customer care line is available to business owners. Customer care agents can answer any questions about the video surveillance system, troubleshoot, and resolve most system issues over the phone. Clients can also manage their account online and can receive instant notifications.



Each video surveillance consultation, in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Homewood, Fultondale, Vestavia Hills, and surrounding area is complementary. The team at Prestige Alarm will work with your budget in mind while designing the best protection system for your business. For more information on video surveillance in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Fultondale, Hoover, and surrounding areas visit www.prestigealarm.com or call 205-661-4822.