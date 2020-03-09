Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --In the United States, a burglary happens every 22.6 seconds according to the FBI Crime Data Report. In-order-to deter criminals from breaking in to your home or business, it's important to have a proper video surveillance system and a monitored security system. Prestige Alarm is the leader in CCTV systems and has been installing the latest technology in security systems for the last 20 years, protecting homes and businesses in Tuscaloosa, Bessemer, Vestavia Hills and the surrounding areas.



As an Alabama state-licensed security firm, Prestige Alarm has certified technicians and can design, install, service and monitor your security and video surveillance system. Prestige Alarm's cameras can record and playback video that can be viewed from many devices, such as smart phones, tablets and desktop computers. Our video surveillance cameras can also be installed as part of a larger security system in your Gadsden, Birmingham and Hoover homes and businesses.



Prestige Alarms provides free CCTV and Security consultations and estimates. We are experts who search to find the weak spots in your existing security and offer solutions to correct those security lapses. Video Surveillance camera positions are strategically placed in areas that will provide the greatest benefit and coverage. Areas such as:



- Interior rooms

- Outdoor property

- Parking garages

- Offices

- Stockrooms

- Document rooms

- Accounting/billing offices

- Reception Areas

- Entry doors/exits



Anywhere you need a watchful eye, Prestige Alarm can install the right video surveillance and alarm system for your home or business. To find out more on video surveillance systems, visit, www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Protecting businesses and residential properties for more than 25 years in Bessemer, Vestavia Hills, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Gadsden and Hoover. Prestige Alarm treats every customer like family, where we provide personalized customer service and highly trained technicians. We take the time to discuss with you your life safety options and plans.



For more information please visit www.prestigealarm.com.