Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --As an Alabama licensed fire alarm company and security firm, Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. provides companies in Alabama, including Fultondale, Hoover, Birmingham, and Gardendale with the protection of video surveillance system. Video surveillance systems that are being recorded help deter against all types of lawlessness, which can be reviewed and handed over to proper authorities for analysis and action. A Video Surveillance System serves as a deterrent for criminals. Using multiple video surveillance cameras and a Network Video Recorder (NVR), the actual number of cameras will depend on your company size, will offer a preventative solution and a peace of mind you deserve.



This system is also sometimes still referred to as a closed-circuit television (CCTV). Each video surveillance system can consist of one video camera or a multitude of video surveillance cameras. Individual video surveillance cameras can point at a specific position or the cameras can pan, tilt, or zoom certain areas for better coverage. Our team of licensed, manufacturer-verified technicians will review your business location in Fultondale, Hoover, Gardendale, Vestavia Hills, or surrounding areas and suggest the best placement for your video surveillance cameras. Once the video surveillance system is in place, it can be viewed from iPhones, iPads, or desktops.



At Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, it's understood that businesses need to protect themselves by incorporating a video surveillance system into their security plan. When looking for a high level of security to protect your employees, store, business, warehouse, loading docks, and parking garages, consider a video surveillance system. Video surveillance systems protect employees, track inventory, protect workplace assets, and deter all theft. When a company needs video surveillance, our team will be ready to answer any questions and complete all work involved in Fultondale, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Gardendale, Vestavia Hills, and surrounding areas. For more information on video surveillance systems, give Prestige Alarm a call at 205-661-4822 or visit us at www.prestigealarm.com.



Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products has been in business for more than twenty years. Its founder and CEO, Eddie Harden has always wanted to protect businesses and families from fire and theft, since having first-hand experience escaping a house fire when he was a young man. Prestige Alarm is a dynamic and local company who can meet or exceed your businesses fire and security alarm needs.