Trussville, AL -- 12/24/2019 --Prestige Alarm wants customers to know about an additional company protection that demands the use of a high-quality video surveillance system. Customers in Birmingham, Helena, Hoover, Pelham, Tuscaloosa and Vestavia should be aware of how a video surveillance system goes beyond security protection alone.



Companies use their video surveillance system to maintain security at access points and high-risk areas. They also use video surveillance to control and monitor inventory and company assets. In addition, companies now are finding they can also use their video surveillance system as evidence in the case of worker's compensation claims or other liability issues. When going to court, oftentimes cases are someone's opinion or what they think they saw. By having a video surveillance system, the company will have a recording of the incident with the time, location, and what took place before and after the situation. This is essential for the truth to be out for all to see, which is often times critical for a company's future.



A video surveillance system not only provides information about the incident but also about the environment leading up to the incident. Who was present? What was happening before and after the situation took place? When and where did the incident take place? Why did the incident take place and what can be done to prevent future situations? All of these can be clues that can save a company from paying claims when they have no liability to streamlining critical processes that enhance a company's productivity.



Prestige Alarm has helped many customers in Birmingham, Helena, Hoover, Pelham, Tuscaloosa and Vestavia set up the video surveillance systems that are tailored to their needs, budget, location and goals. Prestige Alarm works to protect assets from more than just the typical theft. Other threats to company assets come from all different areas. The installation of a video surveillance system works to help keep companies protected and aware of what is happening on their property.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. is a full service installation, service, maintenance, inspections and monitoring company for Commercial Fire Alarms, Security, Access Control and Video Surveillance Systems.



