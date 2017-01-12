Video Wall Installations Simplified with Unicol's 'Simplex' Range

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --For businesses seeking to advance their advertising and marketing strategies, video walls have already become a popular choice. With a properly-designed and installed video wall, businesses can benefit from a highly-advanced, dynamic, and innovative advertising tool which is guaranteed to give their customers the right impression and help their enterprise move forward.



And when it comes to video wall installations, Unicol is the name that comes to mind. Unicol has been providing various businesses in all sectors with ideal mounting solutions for years, whether it's for their televisions, projectors, or other types of displays. But Unicol keeps up with advancements in technology, as proven by its range of video wall installations perfect for any type of advertising strategy.



Unicol's range of video wall installations is suitable for different variations in TV displays, and is specially designed for various requirements when it comes to installation. Unicol offers the Adaptawall, for one, which is known for being installer-friendly and equipped with a myriad of innovative features. Another video installation product developed by Unicol is the ScreenRail Universal Multi-Display System, which is a system for flat screen mounting in-line and in any number, making it ideal for telepresence, digital menus, and more.



But there's one video wall product created and developed by Unicol which many of its customers are extremely happy about: the Simplex range of video wall installations, which can truly be said to make installations much simpler in every way. The Simplex video wall installation is perfect for televisions sized 40 inches up to 57 inches, with screen weights of up to 35 kilograms. In addition, this range comes with a safe screw adjustment system for the easier setup of screen height, along with the capacity for rapid re-assembly or dismantling, be it for transportation or storage. Screens can also be individually adjusted in all planes and directions, and the base of the Simplex installation also includes a bolt down facility which can be used when necessary.



Unicol perfectly describes its very own Simplex range: "These video wall units, based upon our latest Screen Rail system and utilising our well proven Unicol column structures, are quick and easy to assemble yet robust and reliable to use."



About Unicol

Unicol is a renowned designer and manufacturer of mounting solutions for TVs, large format displays, and projectors. For more on its video wall range, visit the Unicol website.