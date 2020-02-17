Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2020 --Recently, the marketing department of VideoProc team from Digiarty Software predicts and concludes 5 new trends of 4K videos in 2020, namely, the combination with 5G technology, over 50% domination of 4K TVs in the United States, the arrival of AI-based Internet of Things era and fullness of 4K video types.



Digiarty Software Inc. is a company that is always at the forefront of advanced technologies. 4K video support is a typical example. The R&D group of Digiarty started taking a crack at ultra high definition earlier than most competitors:



2014: Announced the perfect fit for 4K resolution in its free video downloader and high-quality video converter for the first time. The products not only support all 4K resolutions, like 4096x2160 and 3840x2160, but also make large videos fast decoded and re-encoded.



2015: Successfully developed its free 4K-capable video player that supports 4K 360-degree videos, 6K video from cameras, HEVC codec with hardware acceleration.



2016: Supported more next-generation 4K codecs, including VP9, and supported more types of UHD videos recorded from GoPro, DJI drones, DLSRs, new iPhone and Android devices, etc.



2017: Forged ahead to 4K conversion and HEVC encoding, making H.264 and H.265 4K video encodings faster and more stable ever before.



2018: Released a brand new flagship software product – VideoProc, with full GPU acceleration capable of 4K video editing, compression, video/audio conversion, video downloads and screen/webcam recording.



Many people doubt about the prospect of 4K resolution, holding that 4K makes no difference with 1080p HD if been watched on small monitor screen. "That's true, but when you crop or zoom in the video, higher resolution will give you higher quality and more details," says Angie Tane, Marketing manager of VideoProc team. "I think UHD video is definitely future proof, but it is supposed to come with 5G, Virtual Reality, artificial intelligence and more cutting technologies."



According to Digiarty, there will be more 4K HDR, VR, 3D, slow motion, hyperlapse and vertical videos in 2020. And more high resolution, high bitrate and large size videos will be applied in live broadcasting, streaming, culture, security surveillance, medical, industrial and manufacturing fields.



The demands of editing 4K videos will also likely to increase rapidly. Compared with before, there will be more video editing apps support 4K and 8K videos, and more support GPU-accelerated video processing. Therefore, the threshold of editing such videos will be much lower.



