Videos of Hope Encourage Dementia Caregivers During COVID-19

Middleton, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2020 --Writers from the global organization AlzAuthors have come together to share video messages of hope to dementia caregivers who may be feeling the impact of Covid-19. In just 2 weeks, AlzAuthors has created well over 25 short, heartfelt videos made to encourage those caring for an at-risk population, and more videos are published daily. The AlzAuthors Videos of Hope can be viewed at alzauthors.com/covid-19/, on the AlzAuthors YouTube Channel or on Facebook or Instagram.



"Our community understands the challenges and isolation of dementia caregiving," says Jean Lee, a co-founder of AlzAuthors. "But having stay-at-home orders or being separated from loved ones who are confined to nursing homes or hospitals adds additional anguish. Our authors, many of them former caregivers, want to reach out with words of comfort and encouragement." The organization has been positively overwhelmed by participation in this project.



The World Health Organization estimates there are 50 million people with dementia globally, and 10 million new cases every year, increasing the number of caregivers exponentially.



AlzAuthors is a not-for-profit worldwide organization of more than 200 authors who write about Alzheimer's and dementia from a personal perspective. Their mission is to erase the stigma and silence that surrounds a dementia diagnosis through storytelling.



The AlzAuthors website has a vast collection of top books and blogs for individuals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices and other businesses offering eldercare services. The site includes memoirs, novels, caregiving guides, poetry, books for young people, blogs and more. These resources are written by caregivers, spouses, professionals in the dementia field and those living with the disease.



For more information about AlzAuthors, go to AlzAuthors.com.