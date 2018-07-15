VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper Released to Help Rip Blu-ray/DVD Disc to Digital

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2018 --Do you want to watch your Blu-ray or DVD movie without the limitations? Now, with VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper, you will not worry to do that, as it can easily convert your Blu-ray/DVD disc to more common video format.



VideoSolo, one of the most popular multimedia software company, launches the BD-DVD Ripper to help users to rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder and ISO files to common video or audio formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, MP3, M4A, etc. for playing on multiple devices.



VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper, as expected by the millions user, it features with ripping Blu-ray and converting DVD without region limitation which satisfied users from June 29, 2018. This professional and powerful BD-DVD Ripper enables Blu-ray and DVD enthusiasts to back up their favorite disc to digital format with no quality loss. And, to serve users better, it offers more than 300 output format to choose.



Besides the major feature, some basic editing functions are developed in this program such as rotating, clipping, cropping, watermark and 3D effect. Such functions can be used to make some personalize changes to your movie.



In order to make it simple to use, VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper is designed to be handy with an intuitive interface so that every user can use it easily. Only 3 steps, users will know how to use VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper easily. The three steps are:



1. Run BD-DVD Ripper on the computer, click "Load Disc" to load Blu-ray/DVD;

2. Choose an output format;

3. Click "Convert" to rip Blu-ray/DVD to other formats.



Price & Availability:



VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper is free to download and has a trial version with some limitation. After registering, all the limitations will vanish. The price is $39.95 which is off 20%~30% in the market.



Users can download it from here: https://www.videosolo.com/bd-dvd-ripper/



About VideoSolo

VideoSolo Studio is a top-leading software developer which is dedicated to providing the multimedia products to help user enjoy their media files better. It has a series of products that can help you convert, download, edit or burn video/audio files with ease. Of course, giving your a better Blu-ray/DVD movie watching experience is also one of their goals. As a reliable software company, it promises to offer the free life-long software upgrade for all user.



Contact:

Company: VideoSolo

Official Website: https://www.videosolo.com/

Email: support@videosolo.com