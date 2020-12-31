Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2020 --VideoSolo, a professional multimedia software company, has launched its Christmas and New Year Promotion since December 20, 2020. For preparing wonderful Christmas gifts for all customers, VideoSolo rolls out big festival activity - lowest price for some of the hot products. This promotion page will be ended on Jan. 4, 2021---after 3 days.



VideoSolo is a brand that committed to developing high-quality BD/DVD and media related software products. In this Christmas season, seven software are on sale:



a. Software for Blu-ray/DVD Disc: Blu-ray Player, DVD Creator, and so on.



b. Software for Video: Screen Recorder, Video Converter Ultimate.



Among them, VideoSolo Screen Recorder, a powerful and well-performed screen recorder which records online meetings, lectures and lessons on Windows/Mac pc with audio, becomes the big hit. In this Christmas season, users can get it with only $27.7.



VideoSolo seldom launches festival season like this. No matter new customer or regular customer can get Blu-ray Player, DVD Creator, screen Recorder, Video Converter Ultimate and so on (Single Lifetime License) for $12.25 less than usual – Lowest price of ever.



What' more, family license is also included in the activity: $10 off for Screen Recorder, Video Converter Ultimate and Blu-ray Player. Once getting the family license, users can use the program on 2-5 PCs.



Bundles Products are in Christmas season, too. Customers can get bundles 30% off like "Screen Recorder + Video Converter Ultimate"(Single Lifetime).



Because VideoSolo is the first time to launch festival activity with this price. All the Christmas activity price are only available in VideoSolo Christmas Promotion page and it will be expired on Jan. 4, 2021.



About VideoSolo Info

As a professional multimedia software provider, VideoSolo has been dedicated to working on Blu-ray Player, Screen Recorder, Video Converter and Downloader, etc. for years. This is why more and more users choose VideoSolo. For more information, please visit https://www.videosolo.com/.