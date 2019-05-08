VideoSolo EditFUN - an Easy and Featured Video Editor for All Users Released

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2019 --A good video editor- VideoSolo EditFUN, which is characterized by its easy to use, availability of effects, features and fast processing - has been released recently.

It comes with all basic editing functions and a bunch of available filters and special effects. It can help people compile the raw video clips into beautiful short movies even without editing experience. But this time, VideoSolo only launched the Windows version.



Video is becoming an increasingly important in our daily life. More and more common users have the needs to edit their videos to make their video looks like a film. And VideoSolo EditFUN is the one, which can bring the inspiration to people to create a better video.

It has a series of detailed guides, which help users start using it without much of a learning curve.



The Main Features of VideoSolo EditFUN

1.For basic editing needs, you can split, trim, rotate, add background music, add text, etc. These basic editing features can help you do simple edits on video.



2.It has a full suite of sound tools which can mute audio, extract audio from video, fade in/fade out, etc.



3.The advanced features include rich special color filters, effects and transitions. With these effect build-in, you can change the color tone to fit the video atmosphere, customize the display style of frames, add the scene between two clips, etc. These will all makes you video unique than others.



4.You can use the keyframe feature to set the color filters, effects and transitions. It can help you to make a personal style effect in a short time.



5.It allows you to set as much as multiple track in timeline to organize your video, audio, image files and then edit it individually.



Pricing and compatibility:

A free trial version, which can evaluate almost all features is provided by VideoSolo EditFUN.

And now, EditFUN only available for Windows and the price is $59.95 for a lifetime license, $34.95 for one year, and $159.95 for family license.

You can get it from: https://www.videosolo.com/editfun/



About VideoSolo

VideoSolo Studio is a top-leading software developer which is dedicated to providing the multimedia products to help user enjoy their media files better. It has a series of products that can help you convert, download, edit or burn video/audio files with ease. Of course, giving your a better Blu-ray/DVD movie watching experience is also one of their goals. As a reliable software company, it promises to offer the free life-long software upgrade for all user.



Contact:

Company: VideoSolo

Official Website: https://www.videosolo.com/

Email: support@videosolo.com