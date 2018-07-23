VidPaw Supports Downloading SoundCloud Music to MP3 File Now

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --VidPaw, a leading free online video downloader, has attracted a large number of video lovers around the global since its release. With its powerful video download function, tidy download environment, and cost-free service, VidPaw's user group is still expanding at a striking speed. Recently, to meet most users' demands, VidPaw is enhanced to support SoundCloud download as well, which means that users can save their favorite SoundCloud music as local MP3 files to mobile/desktop freely with VidPaw now!



Grasp VidPaw's Highlighted Features

1. Download online free videos from over 1000 sites.

2. Download online music to local music files easily (downloading SoundCloud to MP3 is possible now).

3. Provide users with tidy download page without any ad.

4. Compatible with all browsers and various devices.

5. Require no charge for using VidPaw's download service.

6. Guarantee high output quality (up to 8K of video and 320kbps of audio).

7. Support 7 languages (English, Chinese, French, Deutsch, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian).



To some extent, VidPaw's update, which now enables users to download SoundCloud to MP3 to their mobile/desktop is a breakthrough for VidPaw, because it has not supported MP3 download at all. To cover more users' needs, VidPaw is considering to launch a MP3 Converter, too. So supporting SoundCloud MP3 download is just VidPaw's first step.



How to Download SounCloud to MP3

Using VidPaw to download SoundCloud to MP3 is as easy as a piece of cake. Users require only 4 steps to get it done.

STEP 1. Copy the link of the SoundCloud song you want to download.

STEP 2. Navigate to VidPaw and paste the link to the download bar, then click on "Start".

STEP 3. Scroll down the page to select output format as well as quality, and tap on "Download" button.

STEP 4. Click on "?" on the lower-right corner of the pop-up window to download it. Finally, rename the downloaded SoundCloud MP3 music in your preference after downloading successfully.

Note: PC and Android users can follow these 3 steps on any browser. However, iOS users have to use VidPaw with Documents app's inbuilt browser to download online video/audio.



"I've been using VidPaw to download online videos for a few months and it has really done me great favor. Although there are many free video resources online but most sites offer no download option for users to save them until I use VidPaw. It's pretty surprising that downloading SoundCloud to MP3 is also available now, which means that I can not only save my favorite online videos but also SoundCloud music. That's great!" Said Tommy Alexander, one of VidPaw's users.



Wyton Ashley, the founder of VidPaw, also added his words. "VidPaw never stops it path on providing reliable and professional download service for users. We will put user's demand as our priority and work continuously to enable them to download online resources from more sites."



