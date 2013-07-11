Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2013 --VietnamVisaForm is a prestigious firm for Vietnam Visa service. Their typical service is “Vietnam-visa-on-arrival”, which brings traveler through-out the world short time processing, low cost and convenience to get visa for Vietnam. They now introduce new site, specially, for Australian market to enhance their service.



“Vietnam-visa-on-arrival” is a service from VietnamVisaForm (VVF), who will help travelers to have their visa via internet and travelers can get approval letter within two days. They just need to fill out the form online, and submit it to VVF on their official website. VVF’ staffs will process their application and send them approval letter when it is done. Waiting time for approval letter is no more than 2 days.



Due to its convenience, this service has been increasingly demand from travelers in America, Canada, Spain, Russia… and especially Australia. Therefore, Director Board of VietnamVisaForm.Com – Leadership on providing Vietnam visa on arrival service announced that they just launched new website in Australia with domain name http://www.VietnamVisaForm.Com.Au with aiming to make fast speed processing for local people who living and working in Australia.



Apply “Vietnam-visa-on-arrival” with http://www.VietnamVisaForm.Com.AU. It’s 100% successful to get visa on arrival at international airports of Vietnam. Successful or refund 100% service is our commitment at VietnamVisaForm.Com



Apply “Vietnam-visa-on-arrival” with http://www.VietnamVisaForm.Com.AU now travelers can get visa in shortest time at cheaper service fee, only from $15USD/pp, but they can have chance to get special discount for 20% OFF which is a special deal for VVF’s customers. In this campaign, clients can get visa for Vietnam with $12USD/pp for service fee for arrange approval letter + 45USD for stamp fee at the airport (only $57USD/pp for 1 month single entry visa).



Besides, VVF provides Rush Vietnam visa with processing time only 2 hours. This is a special service for travelers who need Vietnam visa in a very short time and have no time to wait. For example, people come to Vietnam without idea of getting Vietnam Visa until airlines check in. They will need Rush Vietnam Visa to get their approval letter as soon as possible.



VietnamVisaForm.Com also providing API platforms & Mobile Apps for iOS and Android smart phones which will make customers order “Vietnam-visa-on-arrival” at utmost convenience. For API & Mobile Apps request of “Vietnam-visa-on-arrival”, would you please send email to contact@VietnamVisaForm.Com



About Vietnamvisaform.com

http://www.VietnamVisaForm.com is a local business in Vietnam. This firm knows about the culture and laws prevailing in Vietnam and therefore offers trustworthy services. Travellers can apply Vietnam visa online through this website. Visa arrangements during emergency situations are also handled by this company. The Government of Vietnam has liberated visa policies in order to attract investors and tourists to their country. They charges a service fee from the clients. Vietnam visa on arrival is applicable only to airline travellers.