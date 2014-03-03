Hanoi, Vietnam -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2014 --Female visa applicants get discount for International Women’s Day



Instant Vietnam Visa agency Hanoi based launches its annual promotion on event of International Women’ Day 8th of March 2014.



‘This is a good chance for female travelers to get another 15% off on top of our current discount. We launch those promotions to express our thankful to great applicant’s support to IVV’ Chau Tran – the company manager said.



The promotion validity in 7 days, from 3rd to 10th March 2014. And applied to all female applicants when they select the ‘Gender’ section in application form. The system will automatically redeem the discount to shopping cart. The discount will be available to all types of visa, including Rush Visa application. Stamping fees at the airport and other services are unchanged.



‘We continue offer more and more similar promotion programs on other events in Vietnam, we expect that our clients not only enjoy our excellent customer service, but also find us as an reliable agent which they can use for upcoming visits and recommend us to others’ Chau Tran concludes.



About Instant Vietnam Visa

Instant Vietnam Visa is a property of Gecko Vietnam JSC, it helps thousands of applicants to obtain approval letters for Vietnam visa on arrival pick up at the airport. The company also offers other immigration services such as visa extension, work permit and residence card.