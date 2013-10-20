Hanoi, Tay Ho -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2013 --When contacted, a representative of the company Mr.Chau Tran said, “To bring to our customer this free service, we tried our best to deal with immigration official’s in-charge and would like to thank to them. Your right is our priority.” He further added, “We always respect your privacy and personal information. We aim to keep on bringing to customers a feeling of safety and security while using our service.”



Sources confirmed that very few visa agents provide the service of private approval letter for all customers. In addition, most offer a private letter for normal processing that requires around 2 days but not for emergency cases that require one to eight hours. Some agent charges $10 to $30 for the private letter.



Instant Vietnam Visa offers 100 percent private letter for all customer free of cost. Customers just need to pay a service fee that is on "order summary" while applying with the visa company. In addition, there is no hidden fee as well.



Visa on Arrival(VOA) is the easiest and quickest method to get a legitimate visa for Vietnam trip. Instant Vietnam Visa provides easy completion methods. Customer only needs to fill out the information on a secure online application form on website and the approval letter is sent to them via email in some time. The company specializes in several areas including information, advice and facilitation of Visa on Arrival in Vietnam along with offering support services.



Instant Vietnam Visa is accredited by the Vietnamese Immigration Department and has strong connections and networks in business.



About Instant Vietnam Visa

Instant Vietnam Visa is associated with Viet Value Travel Co., Ltd. The travel company is serving people since 2004. The company is currently offering private approval letter to customers applying for Vietnam visa.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Mr.Chau Tran

Contact Number: +84 962 62 66 55

Email id: sales@instantvietnamvisa.com

Website: http://www.instantvietnamvisa.com

Address: 3rd Floor, 704 Lac Long Quan, Tay Ho, Hanoi, Vietnam