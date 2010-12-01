Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2010 -- Getting Out of the Way Is What Author Daniel Dinges Has In Mind For His Characters In His New Novel About Vietnam, “Get Out Of The Way”



Get Out Of The Way



Book Details

Author: Daniel Dinges

Tate Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-61566-274-6

Pages: 280

Published: March 30, 2010



Book Description

The 1960s are in full bloom and the Vietnam conflict had reached its apex. Tom Daniels wants no part in fighting a war he does not agree with. In an effort to avoid the black hole of compulsory military service consuming thousands of young Americans, he exhausts every resource to cling onto his personal freedom and refrain from putting on a uniform. His efforts eventually come to naught and Tom is inexorably pulled into the abyss of the draft. When he emerges on the other side, he quickly discovers that he can keep away from the fighting if he keeps his wits and stays sharp. These are dangerous times and Tom Daniels knows the costs of making mistakes-a ticket to Vietnam, with a possible return in a body bag. Author Daniel Dinges gives a front row-view of a young man's efforts to find his way through the cultural revolution of the legendary sixties. A panorama of the times, Tom struggles to wage the personal battles of love and family, while avoiding placing himself in the crosshairs of the largest American military blunder of the 20th century. In a time when many would not survive either battle, Tom is determined to Get Out of the Way!



About The Author

Daniel Dinges currently resides in the Rio Grande Valley after a varied career in business, consulting, and management. He holds degrees in economics and business. He is the father of two and grandfather of three and enjoys golf, movies, music, reading, and travel.



Recent Reviews”

“Having been born on a US Army base to a father dealing with the same fears and struggles as protagonist Tom Daniels, Dinges gives a first-person view into the life and times of my father’s generation. Get Out of the Way is a great read for anyone who wants an authentic look into the life of a kid growing up in one of the most confusing eras in American History.” -Bobby Bognar, TV Host, History Channel



“This novel, entwined with a touch of reality, was of special interest & significance to me. As a veteran of the 1968 Southeast Asia era, serving with Air Force Rescue and Recovery, my mind drifted to that time & place. Memories of heartache and mirth flooded back, & lost in thought, I returned to 1968. This is a story that enhances thoughts of my military past.” -Dennis Larson, Master Sgt. USAF Retired



Contact The Author:

Daniel Dinges

Email: danieldinges@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.danieldinges.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Get-Out-of-the-Way/295384688384



Available for purchase online from the author’s website, the publisher’s website: TatePublishing.com, Amazon.com and BN.com



Bookstores should contact the Ingram for discounts & ordering information.

