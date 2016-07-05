View Frame II Most Innovative Art Tool Since Leonardo Da Vinci

Edmond, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --Miira Artist Tools is pleased to announce the beginning of the View Frame II, an art tool that assists both beginners and experienced artists with the foundation work of sketches. Using the very best materials and incorporating suggestions contributed by fans of the first View Frame, Miira Artist Tools is convinced that this small item belongs in every artist's kit.



Whether just learning or having years of experience under their belts, visual artists know that it can be a struggle to transfer a three dimensional image into a two dimensional format while capturing linear perspective, measuring proprtions, and composing a subject. There is often a misconception that only inferior artists use tools to capture angles and assist with measurements, but they lack knowledge of art history. In fact, greats like Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh were known to use tools to assist with foundation drawings, so that they could get to the finish line faster and with increased accuracy.



The View Frame II will be of great use in art classes, where instructors can use the movable guides on the frame to show students how to frame a composition, measure the proportions of a subject, or transfer lines to paper to create the illusion of space and depth. It will also benefit experienced artists who want to move through the foundation stage of their work more quickly and get to the fun part of painting or drawing.



The View Frame II has raised measurement markers for greater accuracy and ease of use. It includes two new frame plate sizes, 4:3 and 5:4. The new guides also have stronger magnets to improve staying quality. The View Frame II is currently being funded through Kickstarter.



For more information on the project, or to pledge, go to:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1726726347/view-frame-ii-the-new-art-essential



About Miira Artist Tools

Miira Artist Tools was founded by experienced art instructor Leslie Lienau. Lienau is also the Principal Instructor at, and Founding Director of, The Conservatory of Classic Art, located in Edmond, OK. Lienau has been a professional artist for more than thirty years, and has taught painting and drawing for more than twenty years.



Lienau created the View Frame and View Frame II with the help of her son, Seth Capshaw, a graphic designer in Los Angeles, California. The company views its mission as simplifying the prepwork necessary for the creative process with powerful and innovative modern tools. They believe that their products will encourage artists to spend the necessary time and attention on their foundation skills, leading them to create better art.