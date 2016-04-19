Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --Tampa based Vigilant Personal Protection Systems entered the video surveillance market in the United States today with an impressive lineup of 20 new video recording devices for both commercial and residential use. VigilantPPS, known for its top market share in personal security products, expands into the North American CCTV market with an aggressive assortment of recording devices offering customers professional grade performance at market breaking prices. All models are available for immediate purchase on from Vigilant's new online tech site http://www.MetronBios.com, on Amazon.com, or eBay. Select models are also available from the Vigilant web site http://www.vigilantpps.com



The two flagship models of the VigilantPPS video surveillance launch are Vigilant's Network Video Recorder (NVR) kits including cameras, cables, and featuring Power over Ethernet (PoE) connectivity for easy installation as no power is required at the camera location. The PPS-NVRK09 kit features a 720P Network Video Recorder with four IP cameras at $249, while the PPS-NVRK10S is a high resolution 1080p, eight IP camera kit with four dome cameras and four bullet-style cameras for commercial installations at $699. Flat rate installation is available nationally for both systems by licensed, bonded, certified CCTV credentialed technicians.



VigilantPPS has a relationship with sister company US Install to provide flat rate consumer and commercial installation of VigilantPPS surveillance equipment nationwide. The US Install network of licensed, bonded, certified and insured professional installers gives Vigilant a unique ability to pair it's low cost surveillance systems with a low cost, flat rate consumer centric installation offering.



A dial in press conference will be held on Friday, April 22, 2016 at 12:00PM Eastern Time. To listen to the press conference, dial in to 1-712-832-8300, and use access code 559563. Questions can be emailed in advance to media@metronbios.com



For complete details and specifications on the new recording devices or for an installation appointment, please visit http://www.metronbios.com.



About Vigilant Personal Protection Systems

Vigilant Personal Protection Systems is a trademark of Robinhood Digital, LLC headquartered in Tampa, Florida. In addition to the new line of Network Video Recorders and Digital Video Recorders, Vigilant is the market leader for personal protection alarm systems and other personal security products, medical products for home use and biometric access control products. Robinhood Digital LLC also operates US Install, a national integration and installation company for video surveillance and biometric access control. Technicians wishing to be added to the installation network can register at http://www.usinstall.com