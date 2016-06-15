Viking Investment Group's CEO Was Interviewed on the Uptick Network Regarding Company's Future Growth Plans

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --Viking Investments Group, Inc. (OTCPK:VKIN) CEO Jim Doris was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show regarding Viking's acquisition and growth strategy. Within the interview Mr. Doris explains how the company's focus is to acquire revenue producing oil & gas assets with low operating costs, concentrating primarily in mid-continent basins.



VKIN is looking to acquire assets generating positive cash flow at current oil prices, with predictable upside potential. CEO Jim Doris of Viking continues to converse about Viking's talented and experienced management team and stakeholder group. Collectively they have formulated a comprehensive development plan to consolidate assets in North America, utilizing VKIN as the vehicle to facilitate these investments.



Each member of Viking's sophisticated team provides input on target properties and collectively the group determines whether the asset would fit within the company's investment paradigm.



Mr. Doris confirmed the company has removed all toxic debt from the company, as more particularly outlined in an 8-K filed in late May with the Securities and Exchange Commission which stated the company has paid in full the amount owing under all outstanding, unsecured, and convertible promissory notes referenced on its balance sheet. There were four notes in total, all of which have been extinguished.



Mr. Doris was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show and has elaborated further on the plans that are unfolding within the company. Please visit the link listed below to listen to the entire details to the interview:



For further information regarding the filed 8-K please click the link below:

About Viking Investment Group, Inc.

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Alberta, Kansas and Missouri. Viking targets under-valued investments with realistic appreciation potential and a defined exit strategy.



Viking is not an investment company, as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.



