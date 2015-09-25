Village Gardening, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Gardening Supplies and Outdoor Decorations

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2015 --Barbara Anderson is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.VillageGardening.com. The website offers a wide selection of outdoor garden products including patio furniture, outdoor storage products, gardening supplies, and garden decorations. Anderson was inspired to start her website by the love of gardening that her mother helped her to develop. She always wanted to start some kind of business based around gardening and found that building a website was a great way for her to share her love of gardening with others.



There are many excellent gardening products featured within the merchandise of VillageGardening.com. The website offers products including fairy lights, garden hoses, outdoor patio furniture covers, pink flamingo lawn ornaments, garden tool sets, swimming pool fountains, rooting hormones, patio swing seat, garden wheelbarrows, pruning shears, Yukon Outfitters hammocks, and much more. In the future, Anderson will continue to add products that are good for the different seasons of the year and new products as they become available.



Providing products that will help people make outdoor spaces look nice is very important to Anderson regarding VillageGardening.com. All of the products on the website are helpful in making an outdoor space look nice and making it more comfortable for people to spend time in. The website offers items that people will need to explore their imagination through gardening whether they are working with just a small balcony or a larger backyard.



In addition to the main website, Anderson is also launching a blog located at http://www.VillageGardeningBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to gardening and garden decoration. Anderson will be writing about how to use different garden tools, how to organize a garden, when to plant different kinds of plants, what different plants need to grow, and more. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they need to make their garden a success.



