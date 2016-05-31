Villain Technologies Announce Their Powerful Portable Charger 20000mAh Now Available on Amazon at a Discounted Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Amazon, the largest online shopping network in conjunction with Villain Technologies, Inc. has announced they have added a new product to their shopping platform. The new product under the batteries and charges category is the new Portable Charger 20000mAh. The portable charger can charge two devices at the same time including an iPhone, iPad Mini, Samsung Galaxy, Nexus, HTC, Tablets.



Villain Technologies has taken the new portable charger to the next level by introducing not only a slim and stylish design but also a powerful charging device that can charge not one but two devices at the same time. It has the power and capability to charge a cell phone and a tablet at the same time without compromising on the charge that it gives for each device.



The slim portable charger which is currently priced at $39.99 with free shipping on order over $49 has become a popular product on Amazon.



Despite the fact that it's being launched recently, it has already become #1 Best Seller and received a lot of five-star reviews.



Johnathan, who bought the portable charger on Amazon left a review which said:



"I LOVE this power bank. It's the best one I have own yet. This product is easy to carry around because it is light and slim (I know it may be big to some people, but it has more "stuff" in it). I use this to charge my phone and tablet in class or as I workout. This power bank can store a HUGE amount of energy, and it charges A LOT. I can use it for almost a week before charging it."



The compact portable charger uses modern technology to improve battery life and prevent a battery from overcharging. It comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, providing consumers with the confidence they are purchasing a powerful charger.



A spokesman for Villain Technologies said: "Our portable charger is one of the best-designed chargers on the market. It has been designed to be portable, compact, stylish and best of all to provide a powerful charger to two devices at the same time."



Product details:



High power capacity - 20,000 mAh

Charges your phone up to 10 times

Ultra Slim and Sleek Design

Dual USB Ports - allow you to charge 2 mobiles simultaneously

2.1 A ports - allow faster charging of your phones

Sturdy Design - Durable

Compact - easy to carry along

Superior Finish - carry it in style everywhere and anywhere



To learn more about Villain® - Portable Charger 20000mAh please visit http://www.amztk.com/villain



About Villain Technologies

Villain Technologies provides quality mobile chargers that provide a powerful charge. The provide a satisfaction guarantee with all their products