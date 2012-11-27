Villari's Family Centers Kicks off Awareness Program with Indiegogo.com

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2012 --Villari’s Family Centers of Florida has kicked its way into the crowd funding scene with the first of its kind pre-opening funding sale at the Villari’s Family Center of Gilbert in Arizona. http://www.indiegogo.com/villarisgilbertaz The Villari’s Family Center of Gilbert in Arizona is a multi-designed martial arts complex designed for the whole family to enjoy. The new center offers some interesting design concepts: an open play area covered with artificial turf by http://www.justlikegrass.com, a shaolin temple facade dojo for karate and a Cafe.



This is VFC first location outside of Florida. The center’s construction is almost finished and the company plans to open at the end of December 2012. This state of art center, the first of its kind in AZ features some interesting perks before they open in December: $25 for 5 one day pass for open play, $50 Villari's Self Defense Seminar for Men and Women includes a Kubaton, $100 for a birthday party rental, $5,000 White to Black Belt Training and the $25,000 naming right for Dojo and Playground.