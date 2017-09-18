VIMANA and Autodesk Collaborating to Provide a Technology Preview at EMO

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --VIMANA and Autodesk are collaborating to provide a solution that will demonstrate the combination of VIMANA enriched data and analytics with planning and engineering data to optimize manufacturing processes for Operational Excellence. The Autodesk booth at EMO in Hall 25, Stand A14, will demonstrate both company's joint capabilities in Smart Manufacturing and Industrial IoT.



This technology preview leverages VIMANA's leading manufacturing analytics platform that connects shop floor assets and analyzes operational data with Autodesk's production management solution, providing a unified production solution to plan, track, and analyze production in a single platform.



"We are excited to be working with Autodesk to combine our technologies to create a best-of-breed product. Together, we will accelerate our mutual client's digital manufacturing transformation and help them realize improved business performance," stated Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA.



"Collaborating with VIMANA will enable Autodesk to provide our customers leading-edge manufacturing analytics for real-time visibility and insights into production performance to gain operational excellence. Customers are looking for robust data analytics and a unified workflow from CAM through production to the finished product," stated Swen Niebann, Business Line Manager – Production at Autodesk.



About VIMANA

VIMANA's software and services provide operational transparency to plant and enterprise-wide performance so manufacturers can uncover ways to improve efficiency, quality, cycle time, cost reduction, and responsiveness to customers. VIMANA's technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT and Smart Manufacturing initiatives. With VIMANA's technology, The Language of Smart Manufacturing, our customers can understand their machines, draw brilliant conclusions, make informed decisions, improve manufacturing operations, and elevate performance.



VIMANA offers the leading cloud-based and on-premise manufacturing analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA's software solves the challenges many manufacturers face in their digital journey: connecting all devices, providing data flow in a consistent way, enriching and integrating data, revealing the true state of the manufacturing process, and offering analytics, visualization, communication, and collaboration solutions that inspire adoption from operators and senior leaders.



www.goVIMANA.com