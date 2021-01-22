VIMANA and Data Inventions Form Strategic Industrial IoT Partnership

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2021 --VIMANA's Connect suite has been selected by Data Inventions, Inc. to power Alora, their machine intelligence platform, for its JobBOSS software users. JobBOSS, from ECI Software Solutions, is an ERP system that serves over 3000 manufacturers focused on metal fabrication, made-to-order, mixed-mode and highly customizable job-based manufacturing. The Data Inventions and VIMANA partnership leverage the two companies' respective strengths. VIMANA will provide machine connectivity, real-time IoT data collection, and expertise in an efficient and effective approach to connecting heterogeneous devices. Data Inventions Inc. brings the Alora platform integrating data from machines and manufacturing systems to improve shop floor performance.



VIMANA is Data Inventions' exclusive partner providing IoT connectivity and data collection. VIMANA's Connect suite provides secure connectivity to legacy and new industrial assets, bringing the ability to connect to limitless data sources factory-wide to include sensors, PLCs, CNC, robotics, 3D printers, automation, and material handling equipment, fabricating equipment, and measurement systems.



Data Inventions' Alora platform integrates industrial machine data with JobBOSS' Shop Management solutions, MES, and maintenance systems, and enables machine operators and managers to connect to actionable information using simple, intuitive interfaces. This provides manufacturers visibility into production performance and real-time insights that will inform decisions, reduce downtime, and improve productivity throughout the operation.



"We are excited to partner with Data Inventions, augmenting their machine intelligence platform, Alora, with shop floor data to inform decisions and deliver productivity improvements," stated Athulan Vijayaraghavan, COO, CTO, and Co-Founder of VIMANA.



"We selected VIMANA because they are recognized as the leading experts in shop floor connectivity and industrial data standards. This solution will ensure high-quality data for more advanced analytics. More than anything, this partnership will help us achieve our goal of making manufacturers more competitive," stated Duane Clement, CEO, Data Inventions.



About Data Inventions

Data Inventions provides a cloud-based manufacturing intelligence platform that serves mid-market businesses that need an integrated, easy-to-implement, and easy-to-use solution. Manufacturing performance has been stifled by disconnected systems and piles of bad data that leave most companies flying blind.



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of advanced industrial analytics software and services that enable industrial businesses to lean processes for operational excellence and transform business models to grow revenues and improve customer experience.