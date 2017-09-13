VIMANA and GF Machining Solutions Bring Industry 4.0 Technologies to EMO

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --VIMANA is teaming up with GF Machining Solutions to bring Industry 4.0 technologies to EMO 2017. This year's EMO will take place September 18 – 23, 2017 in Hannover, Germany; VIMANA's software will be featured in GF Machining Solutions' stand in Hall 27, Stand B24.



Join VIMANA and GF Machining Solutions to see and learn more about connecting MTConnect-enabled GF Machining Solutions machines and capturing real-time data—which adds transparency to your shop floor's operational performance—as well as deep analytics for root cause analysis to optimize processes. Experience how VIMANA speaks the Language of Smart Manufacturing, giving users the power to hear and understand machines, allowing them to draw brilliant conclusions, make informed decisions, improve manufacturing operations and elevate the performance of their business.



"We are excited to be showcasing VIMANA's technology for manufacturing intelligence along with GF Machining Solutions precision equipment at EMO. Connecting GF's machinery with VIMANA's software provides insight that enables measurable improvement in machine reliability, productivity, and quality, all while reducing costs", stated Rick Moran, President & CEO of VIMANA.



"GF Machining Solutions is developing technologies for the factory of the future. We are fully committed to open communication standards. With easy "plug & work" connectivity, demonstrated on the VIMANA showcase, our leading manufacturing solutions boost the productivity of our customers", stated Andreas Rauch, Head of Digital Transformation of GF Machining Solutions.



VIMANA offers the leading cloud-based and on-premise manufacturing analytics platform for operational intelligence. Manufacturers use VIMANA's big data analytics for connecting assets, monitoring, analyzing, predicting, and optimizing processes. VIMANA has the proven technology that leads both industry and customers in the Smart Manufacturing journey. With agile and continuous software innovation based on customer requirements, industry trends and market vision, VIMANA is future-ready, always guiding customers to the next level of digital transformation and performance.



About VIMANA

VIMANA's software and services provide operational transparency for manufacturing site and enterprise-wide performance so manufacturers can uncover ways to improve efficiency, quality, cycle time, cost reduction, and responsiveness to customers. VIMANA's technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT, and Smart Manufacturing initiatives.



VIMANA's software solves the challenges many manufacturers face in their digital journey: connecting all devices, providing data flow in a consistent way, enriching and integrating data, revealing the true state of the manufacturing process, and offering analytics, visualization, communication and collaboration solutions that are easily adopted by operators and senior leaders.



http://www.goVIMANA.com