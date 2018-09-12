VIMANA and Microsoft Working Together

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --VIMANA and Microsoft are working together to leverage the two companies' respective strengths: VIMANA's analytics and Microsoft's cloud IoT capabilities for customers using Microsoft Azure and looking for Smart Manufacturing solutions.



Microsoft's Azure provides a software platform used by manufacturers across the globe who need scalable, reliable, performant, enterprise-ready, and secure IIoT solutions. VIMANA Vision, a manufacturing analytics platform, brings together proven capabilities in device connectivity and data transformation to provide predictive and prescriptive insights from shop floor data, along with the ability to integrate data and insights into customer's own applications. VIMANA Vision comes with extensive integration options and can even be extended with custom services and algorithms to address proprietary use-cases. VIMANA Vision includes out-of-the-box applications including Dashboards, Operator Panels, Ticketing, Alerts, and more to provide value from day one and achieve very fast ROI.



VIMANA Vision is the only IIoT platform that supports a wide variety of deployment options and our collaboration with Microsoft is positioned to enable customers to leverage the power of Azure and VIMANA's analytics platform for operational excellence.



"We are excited to be working with Microsoft, combining technologies that yield a strategic, well differentiated IIoT solution. This means that customers using Azure can easily implement manufacturing analytics into their environment with speed and fewer resources. The future of manufacturing is dependent on leveraging strategic partners and is ecosystem driven," stated Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA.



"Collaborating with VIMANA will enable Microsoft to provide our customers leading-edge manufacturing analytics for real-time visibility and insights into production performance to gain operational excellence. Customers are looking for robust data analytics to leverage their existing Azure platform," stated Diego Tamburini, Microsoft's Principal Industry Lead for Manufacturing for Azure Industry Experiences.



About VIMANA

VIMANA's proven, best-of-breed analytics platform for operational excellence is fundamental to transforming manufacturing operations for customers and partners across the globe. VIMANA helps manufacturers run their operation enabling better planning, problem solving, and execution so that assets are optimized, work is simplified, and a data-driven culture is adopted.



VIMANA provides the enabling technology for smart manufacturing realization. VIMANA's products, based on innovation and standards leadership, are built around VIMANA's Data Transformation – shop floor data is transformed into real-time analytics and to predictive and prescriptive insights, helping manufacturers achieve operational excellence. VIMANA's technology adds value to existing manufacturing software investments by providing deep and broad integration with third party applications, including CAM, ERP, MES, and EAM. VIMANA's technology is the data foundation that enables organizations to achieve their advanced manufacturing solutions and initiatives.



About Microsoft

Microsoft is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



