VIMANA Announces Advancements in Industrial IoT Data Transformation Cloud to Edge

VIMANA, the leading industrial analytics platform provider, today announced the new VIMANA Data Transformation offering. A unique solution that prepares and adds context to raw manufacturing and enterprise data for consumption by next-generation analytics and connected product solutions.



Industrial organizations are challenged with efficiently collecting and preparing data for analysis. The increasing volume and complexity of IoT data is putting pressure on organizations to rethink traditional data preparation methods and look to new solutions that transform raw data into knowledge. Market research says data management and governance are impacting the success of IoT initiatives and projects, slowing time to insight and time to value.



VIMANA's IoT data transformation addresses today's market need to access and prepare trusted data from complex data sources for analysis across a spectrum of stakeholders and business use cases. Our software transforms data automatically and makes it useful for analysis. VIMANA Data transformation provides:



- Data discovery, finding the right data from the right internal and external data sources for business insight.



- Consistent data structure with a common set of terms and relationships based on domain-driven ontologies.



- Data cleansing by filtering out unnecessary noise and enriching data to improve quality and completeness.



- Data enrichment using a rules engine and domain-driven ML and AI algorithms for multi-dimensional event stream aggregation.



- Analytics-ready data published to storage solutions, data lakes, 3rd party systems, or BI tools and downstream analytics users.



VIMANA provides industrial organizations data preparation solutions that turbocharge the time to insight and provides the consumer data they can trust and activate faster. VIMANA enables data science resources to focus on modeling and data interpretation vs. pre-processing.



"Good data management and governance enables better data science. The market is demanding technology for identifying, accessing, and preparing data for analysis. VIMANA addresses this opportunity with innovative software and methods aimed at automating and processing data preparation leveraging our data science professionals with combined OT and data science skills. This offering enables our customers to realize the value of Industrial IoT and deliver better business outcomes", stated Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO, VIMANA.



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of advanced industrial analytics software and services that transform how companies manufacture, sell, and service their products. Helping industrial businesses increase profitable revenue growth and productivity while realizing their vision for smart industry. Transforming industrial production and manufacturing to mass customization, flexible just-in-time manufacturing, with lean processes for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Creating new business models by expanding opportunities for connected product functionality, far greater reliability for improved customer service, much higher product utilization driving incremental revenue growth from data and services. VIMANA's next-generation IIoT platform provides the capability to enrich, analyze, visualize, share, and capitalize on the vast amounts of data generated by devices, processes, systems, and connected products. These proven solutions are deployed globally by large enterprises and industry-leading partners that embrace smart industry initiatives for operational excellence, business model transformation, and competitive advantage.



