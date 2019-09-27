VIMANA Announces Major Advancement in Industrial IoT Device Management

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2019 --VIMANA, the leading provider of industrial analytics software solutions and services, announced today a significant advancement in Industrial IoT device management that makes it easy to securely onboard, monitor, and remotely manage IIoT devices.



VIMANA Connect's Site Manager software centralizes and automates the oversight of industrial devices for easy deployment and scalability with:



- automated device connectivity and provisioning for rapid onboarding



- device configuration



- device and edge monitoring providing details on devices, connection status, and troubleshooting devices for corrective measure



- security for verification of a user's identity and authentication



- remote distribution and management of software upgrades



Recent market research shows an urgent need for Industrial IoT device management solutions that on-board and monitor the expanding scale and scope of IoT devices, particularly those in mission-critical processes. i-SCOOP reported that Gartner predicts the number of connected devices will increase by 21% in 2020, with the Manufacturing and Natural Resource segment representing .4B IoT endpoints 2019 and forecasting .49B in use by 2020. According to the Grand View Research estimate, the overall market for IoT device management solutions will grow to $5.1B by 2025.



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, Co-founder and CTO, VIMANA, noted: "We help our customers reduce the time, resources and difficulty to securely connect, monitor, and manage their connected devices. VIMANA's Site Manager provides enterprises with the ability to get started with a small number of devices quickly and scale effortlessly and is fundamental to the successful deployment and ongoing management of IIoT and smart manufacturing projects."



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of advanced industrial analytics software and services that transform how companies manufacture, sell, and service their products. Helping industrial businesses increase profitable revenue growth and productivity while realizing their vision for smart industry. Transforming industrial production and manufacturing to mass customization, flexible just-in-time manufacturing, with lean processes for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Creating new business models by expanding opportunities for connected product functionality, far greater reliability for improved customer service, much higher product utilization driving incremental revenue growth from data and services.



Visit www.goVIMANA.com.