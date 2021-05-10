VIMANA Announces Strategic Partnership with Dialog Semiconductor

Berkley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2021 --VIMANA, a leading global provider of industrial analytics software and services, has been selected by Dialog Semiconductor, a $1.376 billion semiconductor company, headquartered near London, as their AI and Data Analytics platform partner. This partnership provides industrial manufacturers a turnkey solution with the latest edge computing technology and cloud-based analytics for decision support to transform operations, manage change, and grow revenues.



VIMANA's data analytics platform technology transforms diverse and complex industrial data into trusted, actionable insights building a data foundation for advanced analytics. Analytics applications provide out-of-the-box capabilities and AI driven solutions for Machine Monitoring and OEE, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Performance Management, Line Performance Management, Workforce Productivity Tools, and Enterprise-Wide On Demand Manufacturing. These solutions help industrial manufacturers increase manufacturing efficiency, optimize asset and line performance, improve workforce productivity, and enable new IoT Connected Product revenue streams.



Dialog's SmartServer IoT edge server and open software platform, is a turnkey edge computing solution that orchestrates operational data with an IoT stack, freely available integration tools, and web services APIs for automation, controls and analytics applications. Dialog's SmartServer™ IoT Partner Program brings together an ecosystem to accelerate secure, scalable integration of IoT edge devices and networks with cloud platforms and operational technologies (OT).



Dialog's SVP of Corporate Development and GM of Industrial IoT Business Group, Mark Tyndall said, "VIMANA provides the cutting-edge analytics technology and proven solutions that deliver rapid time to value. Customers today are looking for AI driven analytics from manufacturing intelligence to predictive maintenance that is simple to deploy, use, and scale while delivering ROI in weeks – VIMANA does just that. Dialog SmartServer IoT provides the infrastructure. SmartServer IoT offers an open and turnkey solution to securely orchestrate data between new or legacy operational networks bringing operational data to the edge. The insights derived from such a comprehensive ecosystem enable better management decision-making for increased productivity, reduced costs, and faster revenue growth."



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, VIMANA's COO and Co-Founder said, "Our partnership provides manufacturers an end-to-end solution from data acquisition and transformation at the edge to AI driven solutions integrated with enterprise systems for real business outcomes. Together we ensure IoT compute and analytics is optimized for performance, flexibility, and cost. Operational data is acquired and analyzed from a comprehensive ecosystem, informs decision making and drives business results. Combining VIMANA's analytics platform with Dialog's edge IoT stack provides a game changing solution for our customers."



