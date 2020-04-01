VIMANA Appoints Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan as Chief Operating Officer

Berkeley, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2020 --VIMANA, a global provider of Industrial IoT analytics software and services, announced today the appointment of Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan to Chief Operating Officer.



Effective immediately, Athulan will lead the go-to-market teams, field services, and oversee the day-to-day operations of the company. He will be central to operationalizing VIMANA's strategy and transforming the customer-facing organization to enable a strong foundation for growth and dominance in the Industrial IoT analytics market.



Athulan is uniquely qualified as an experienced, trusted leader with a sharp focus on operational excellence. He brings to this position innovation, agile practices, and demonstrated success in performance management. He focuses on engaging actively with strategic partners and customers to ensure an outside-in and agile approach to all aspects of the business.



Athulan will also continue in his role as CTO, championing technology strategy, and leading the product development, engineering, and data science teams. As a technology pioneer with expertise in manufacturing, data standards, and analytics, his leadership has driven the development of breakthrough data transformation and IoT solutions that are mission-critical to manufacturers.



Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA said, "this change brings deeper alignment across technology strategy and delivery, and will drive agility, scalability, and customer responsiveness in everything we do. I have tremendous confidence in Athulan's ability to continue to expand our product line, broaden our customer and partner base, and lead the company to the next phase."



Read Athulan's biography at www.govimana.com/leadership and visit him on visit him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/athulan/.



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of analytics for industrial transformation, advancing how companies manufacture, sell and service their products. Helping industrial businesses increase profitable revenue growth and productivity while realizing their vision for smart industry.



To learn more about how VIMANA's solutions, visit www.goVIMANA.com