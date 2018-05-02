VIMANA Continues to Expand Footprint in European Market

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2018 --A VIMANA and CELADA partnership enables CELADA to resell VIMANA's advanced manufacturing analytics software, providing their customers a turnkey, Industry 4.0 solution. The combination of machining technology and advanced analytics CELADA now offers, helps manufacturers improve productivity and performance of their manufacturing assets. VIMANA's data driven insight affords manufacturers the ability to optimize machine capacity, improve machine reliability, increase workforce productivity, and improve manufacturing processes.



Europe's Platform, Industrie 4.0 program promotes digitization of industrial manufacturing via financial assistance for companies purchasing Smart Machinery. CELADA embraces the VIMANA software as an easy-to-implement manufacturing analytics platform that is ideal for all industrial manufacturers. CELADA is a leader in the sale and service of machines tools, they offer VIMANA's analytics platform with machine technology for a robust and complete Industrie 4.0 solution.



"When we came across William Sobel, CSO and Founder of VIMANA, and author of the MTConnect standard, we knew we had found the leading solution. Who better to work on connected machines? We had already benefitted from using the MTConnect standard over all the brands of machine tools we are distributing. VIMANA transforms the data collected and provides an accurate understanding of the machine tool performance powering visualizations of factory floor assets. Our customers can use data to gain insights to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), more effectively schedule planned downtime, improve quality, and optimize machine maintenance," stated Paolo Capelli, Product Manager, R.F. CELADA.



Easy to Use: With the Age of Design upon us, a simple user-interface design is a differentiating factor. Most Italian manufacturers are running paper-based systems, they relish to leap forward into the advanced complexities and rewards of a smart manufacturing solution that is so simple-to-use.



Industry Expertise: VIMANA leverages the knowledge of standards, discrete manufacturing technology, and data science to bring analytics solutions that drive immediate operational value to customers.



Rapid Deployment and Time to Value: With its remote installation capabilities VIMANA's IIoT analytics platform is easy to install from anywhere in the world. Users quickly gain a better understanding of their operations and quickly see value in using VIMANA.



Rick Moran President and CEO of VIMANA said, "We are excited to be working with CELADA, a leading distributor of machine tools, to broaden our reach in Europe to small and medium size manufacturing companies, together we can bring value to manufactures and ignite their Industrie 4.0 initiatives."



About VIMANA

VIMANA's software and services provide operational transparency to plant and enterprise-wide performance so manufacturers can uncover ways to improve efficiency, quality, cycle time, cost reduction, and responsiveness to customers. VIMANA's technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT and Smart Manufacturing initiatives. With VIMANA's technology, The Language of Smart Manufacturing, our customers can understand their machines, draw brilliant conclusions, make informed decisions, improve manufacturing operations, and elevate performance.



VIMANA offers the leading cloud-based and on premise manufacturing analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA's software solves the challenges many manufacturers face in their digital journey: connecting all devices, providing data flow in a consistent way, enriching and integrating data, revealing the true state of the manufacturing process, and offering analytics, visualization, communication, and collaboration solutions that inspire adoption from operators and senior leaders.



http://www.goVIMANA.com



About R.F. CELADA

CELADA is an Italian-based Group which sells machine tools and automation solutions providing technical assistance in the EMEA area.



It boasts the representation of some of the best manufacturers in the world to offer to its customers a wide and diversified offer that embraces all the areas of mechanics: turning, milling, EDM, grinding, robotic systems and additive manufacturing.



With 80 years of history, 7 branch offices (2 in France, 3 in the Balcan Area, 1 in Suisse and 1 in Dubai) and more than 25.000 installed machines, CELADA is an international reference point in the field of machine tools.