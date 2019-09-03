VIMANA Named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2019

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --VIMANA, a global provider of industrial analytics software and services, announced today that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the "Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2019" report in the "Industrial Operational Intelligence" category, which was given a benefit rating of high.



Gartner states, "the 2019 version of this Hype Cycle focuses on technologies affecting sales, marketing and supplying products and services in the life science industry (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and life-science-related service firms)."



According to the report; "Adding context to production data is no trivial exercise. Doing so however has impacts beyond the factory. It can be foundational for a closed-loop capability that enables stakeholders at several levels to have access to the kinds of analytics they would not otherwise have. This creates situational awareness and enables faster and better decisions based on a deeper set of data and information."



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO, VIMANA said, "from our perspective, being named in this Hype Cycle report is confirmation that VIMANA is recognized to be one of the companies providing technology for contextualizing data for decisions based on a broader set of information. Addressing the challenge, VIMANA provides industrial organizations data collection and preparation solutions that provide the consumer contextualized data they can trust and activate faster."



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



