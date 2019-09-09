VIMANA Named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2019

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2019 --VIMANA, a global provider of industrial analytics software and services, announced today that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2019 in the "Industrial Operational Intelligence" category, which was given a benefit rating of "high". This is the second consecutive year that VIMANA has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the report.



Gartner states, "companies will need to assess their adoption of the various technologies, tools, methodologies and services, which led to the four categories of IT and OT transformation benefits: reducing operating costs, limiting risks, increasing agility and speed, leveraging data and information for contextualized, timely and accurate decisions across the value chain/ecosystem." VIMANA addresses this market need with solutions for data transformation, advanced analytics, and systems integration that is easy to implement, adopt and enables real business outcomes.



According to the report; "A large portion of established vendors are either launching their next-generation platforms or integrating different acquired or repackaged technologies. They must compete with the ever- increasing amount of smaller, industry-specific and/or purpose-built providers. Each group is focused on automating data and information flows, streaming data from multiple sources, creating data models, and providing tools to accelerate self-service and add context to production data."



Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA, said, "from our perspective, being named in this Hype Cycle report is confirmation that VIMANA is well-positioned and recognized to be one of the companies providing industry-specific, purpose-built next generation platform for operational intelligence. Our offering provides context-based decision support enabling cross functional, multilevel stakeholders access to data for faster, better decisions based on a broader set of data and information."



The Gartner Hype Cycle referenced in this press release is the Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2019 (Gartner subscription required). Gartner Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2019, Kristian Steenstrup, Kenneth Brant, Simon Jacobson, 31 July 2019



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of analytics for industrial transformation, advancing how companies manufacture, sell and service their products. Helping industrial businesses increase profitable revenue growth and productivity while realizing their vision for smart industry. Transforming industrial production and manufacturing to mass customization, flexible just-in-time manufacturing, with lean processes for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Creating new business models by expanding opportunities for connected product functionality, far greater reliability for improved customer service, much higher product utilization driving incremental revenue growth from data and services.



