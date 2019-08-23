VIMANA Named in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Innovation in Manufacturing Industries, 2019 Report

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2019 --VIMANA, a global provider of industrial analytics software and services, announced today that it has been cited as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Innovation in Manufacturing Industries, 2019 report in the "Industrial Operational Intelligence" category, which was given a benefit rating of high.



According to the report; "In manufacturing operations, OI subsumes and expands upon the aggregate, visualize, analyze, contextualize and propagate capabilities of its precursor in EMI applications (which have reached the plateau). OI (Operational Intelligence) is now portrayed as the platform for visibility into production performance and context-based decision support. It allows manufacturers to achieve flexibility, cost, and/or efficiency goals by leveraging IT and OT data from multiple production sources to mine, model, manage and simulate operations data over an extended hierarchy of time scales and business priorities."



Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA, said, "from our perspective, being named in this Hype Cycle report is confirmation that VIMANA is well-positioned and recognized to be one of the companies providing lead-edge technology for accelerating digitization. Our offerings are targeted at solving problems for manufacturers, building a data foundation for rapid time to insight, and enabling use cases that deliver real business outcomes."



The Gartner Hype Cycle referenced in this press release is: Hype Cycle for Innovation in Manufacturing Hype Cycle for Innovation in Manufacturing Industries, 2019, by Marc Halpern, Michelle Duerst, Simon Jacobson (29 July 2019).



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of analytics for industrial transformation, advancing how companies manufacture, sell and service their products. Helping industrial businesses increase profitable revenue growth and productivity while realizing their vision for smart industry. Transforming industrial production and manufacturing to mass customization, flexible just-in-time manufacturing, with lean processes for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Creating new business models by expanding opportunities for connected product functionality, far greater reliability for improved customer service, much higher product utilization driving incremental revenue growth from data and services.



To learn more about how VIMANA's solutions are helping manufacturing organizations, visit https://www.goVIMANA.com.