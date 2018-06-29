VIMANA Selected by Autodesk as Analytics Platform to Enable Fusion Production Solution

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --VIMANA has been selected by Autodesk as the analytics platform that is the enabling technology for their newly announced Fusion Production Software. The partnership leverages the two companies' respective strengths, VIMANA's analytics and Autodesk's engineering planning and design into one integrated solution for customers. Autodesk's new Fusion Production software combines machine monitoring, production scheduling, and job tracking using cloud computing for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for Smart Manufacturing.



Factory production managers can harness the data gathered through production processes and make it visible in real-time across the extended supply chain. Designers can view downstream processes to improve design for manufacturability. Autodesk's Fusion Production solution connects people, data, and machines providing manufacturing and operations teams real-time visibility and instant access to production data in a single tool to improve productivity and enable agile response to demand.



"We are excited to be working with Autodesk, combining technologies that yield a strategic, well differentiated IIoT solution for contract manufacturers. The future of manufacturing is dependent on leveraging strategic partners and is ecosystem driven. Autodesk's new Fusion Production software does both, digitizing the workflow from design to manufacturing and providing data driven insight to improve operational performance and create competitive advantage for their customers", stated Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA.



"Collaborating with VIMANA will enable Autodesk to provide our customers leading-edge manufacturing analytics for real-time visibility and insights into production performance to gain operational excellence. Customers are looking for robust data analytics and a unified workflow from CAM through production to the finished product", stated Swen Niebann, Business Line Manager – Production at Autodesk.



More information on Autodesk's Fusion Production can be found here.



About VIMANA

VIMANA's software and services provide operational transparency to plant and enterprise-wide performance so manufacturers can uncover ways to improve efficiency, quality, cycle time, cost reduction, and responsiveness to customers. VIMANA's technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT and Smart Manufacturing initiatives. With VIMANA's technology, The Language of Smart Manufacturing, our customers can understand their machines, draw brilliant conclusions, make informed decisions, improve manufacturing operations, and elevate performance.



VIMANA offers the leading cloud-based and on premise manufacturing analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA's software solves the challenges many manufacturers face in their digital journey: connecting all devices, providing data flow in a consistent way, enriching and integrating data, revealing the true state of the manufacturing process, and offering analytics, visualization, communication, and collaboration solutions that inspire adoption from operators and senior leaders.



http://www.goVIMANA.com