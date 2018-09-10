VIMANA Selected by Sandvik Coromant as Manufacturing Analytics Platform to Launch the CoroPlus MachiningInsights Offering

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --VIMANA has been selected by Sandvik Coromant as the manufacturing analytics platform for their newly announced CoroPlus® MachiningInsights offering. The partnership leverages the two companies' respective strengths, VIMANA's advanced analytics and Sandvik Coromant manufacturing knowledge and digital machining solutions.



"After Sandvik Coromant's comprehensive vendor evaluation process, we are honored to have been selected as the best-of-breed manufacturing analytics software for their new CoroPlus® MachiningInsights solution. VIMANA's leading technology and proven track record will enable Sandvik Coromant customers to realize operational value and the future of manufacturing today," stated Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA.



"Collaborating with VIMANA allows Sandvik Coromant to expand our offerings to customers, enabling them to analyze equipment utilization and act to optimize production processes. They will now be able to gain real-time transparency and monitoring of machine tool and cutting tool performance, while improving productivity and saving on production costs," stated Vijay Anand V R – Head of Digital Machining, Sandvik Coromant.



About VIMANA

VIMANA's proven, best-of-breed analytics platform for operational excellence is fundamental to transforming manufacturing operations for customers and partners across the globe. VIMANA helps manufacturers run their operation enabling better planning, problem solving, and execution so that assets are optimized, work is simplified, and a data-driven culture is adopted.



VIMANA provides the enabling technology for smart manufacturing realization. VIMANA's products, based on innovation and standards leadership, are built around VIMANA's Data Transformation – shop floor data is transformed into real-time analytics and to predictive and prescriptive insights, helping manufacturers achieve operational excellence. VIMANA's technology adds value to existing manufacturing software investments by providing deep and broad integration with third party applications, including CAM, ERP, MES, and EAM. VIMANA's technology is the data foundation that enables organizations to achieve their advanced manufacturing solutions and initiatives.



About Sandvik Coromant

Part of global industrial engineering group Sandvik, Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era. Educational support, extensive R&D investment and strong customer partnerships ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 3100 patents worldwide, employs over 7,900 staff, and is represented in 150 countries.



