VIMANA Speaks the Language of Smart Manufacturing at IMTS 2018

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --VIMANA announced their participation in IMTS 2018 at Chicago's McCormick Place, September 10-15, 2018. VIMANA is speaking the Language of Smart Manufacturing, demonstrating the newly released, best-of-breed manufacturing platform for operational excellence. VIMANA will be collaborating with innovation forums and standards organizations, as well as with strategic industry partners.



VIMANA is located in the East Building on Level 3, in Booth #133020. Engage with our experts in discrete manufacturing, data science, analytics, architecture and standards. As co-authors of MTConnect, we help the industry enable the connected ecosystem. See our proven technology, selected by global customers, partners and industry analysts. Learn more about global customer deployments that are realizing quantifiable performance improvements. Our product offerings 'connect to everything' and include out-of-the-box production monitoring that helps manufacturers improve planning, problem solving, and execution to elevate performance for competitive advantage. Ask about VIMANA Vision, our IIoT platform that brings together proven capabilities in device connectivity and data transformation to provide predictive and prescriptive insights from shop floor data, along with the ability to integrate data and insights into your own applications. VIMANA Vision comes with extensive integration options and can even be extended with custom services and algorithms to address proprietary use-cases. VIMANA Vision is the only IIoT platform that supports a wide variety of deployment options from on-premise, to private cloud, to public cloud and comes packaged with automated provisioning and deployment tools for seamless and scalable adoption.



VIMANA will be at the center of technology innovation with demonstrations in the Emerging Technology Center in the North Building Level 3, Booth #236700. VIMANA will be demonstrating the ability to manufacture a part where the process, the tasks, and the verification have all been automated. Integrating machine tools, CMMs, robots, and analytics in a practical, low cost, model. VIMANA's manufacturing analytics platform will be collecting and standardizing data from all these shop floor devices and bring real-time visualizations, monitoring and predictive insights to this advanced manufacturing solution.



Learn more here: https://www.imts.com/show/etc-dt.html.



Find us at the OPC Foundation Booth: East Building, Level 2, Booth #121850. The OPC Foundation will be demonstrating OPC/UA and MTConnect integration using a variety of machines including a robot. VIMANA is providing the IIoT platform for the connected ecosystem, enabling standards-based integrations between manufacturing equipment, applications, and people.



We will also be collaborating with select strategic partners where VIMANA is enabling their advanced manufacturing solutions. Please visit the Autodesk Inc., at Booth #133222 in the East Building.



Rick Moran, CEO and President shares, "We are excited to be an integral part of IMTS 2018. Eager to lead innovation forums, collaborate with our partners, and demonstrate solutions that are helping our customers realize their smart manufacturing vision. We are also thrilled to be spearheading thought leading conference sessions on "Transform Traditional Manufacturing to Manufacturing as a Service" hosted by William Sobel and Athulan Vijayaraghavan and "Digital Transformation: Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Data and Diversity", with panelists representing industry experts and leading manufacturers. We are keen to engage with attendees and make this another great year at IMTS 2018."



About VIMANA

VIMANA's proven, best-of-breed analytics platform for operational excellence is fundamental to transforming manufacturing operations for customers and partners across the globe. VIMANA helps manufacturers run their operation enabling better planning, problem solving, and execution so that assets are optimized, work is simplified, and a data-driven culture is adopted.



VIMANA provides the enabling technology for smart manufacturing realization. VIMANA's products, based on innovation and standards leadership, are built around VIMANA's Data Transformation – shop floor data is transformed into real-time analytics and to predictive and prescriptive insights, helping manufacturers achieve operational excellence. VIMANA's technology adds value to existing manufacturing software investments by providing deep and broad integration with third party applications, including CAM, ERP, MES, and EAM. VIMANA's technology is the data foundation that enables organizations to achieve their advanced manufacturing solutions and initiatives.