VIMANA Wins 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for Smart Manufacturing

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2020 --VIMANA, the leading global provider of industrial analytics solutions and services, today announced that IoT Breakthrough selected VIMANA as the winner of the 2020 "Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year" award. The winners were chosen from 3700 nominations and recognize the top companies, technologies, and products that drive innovation and exemplify the best technology solutions in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.



VIMANA's out-of-the-box, highly customizable, next-generation analytics platform and application for Smart Manufacturing, innovates how manufacturing and enterprise data is collected, enriched, analyzed, visualized, and shared across the manufacturing operation and supply chain. This solution brings real-time visibility and control to the OEM and supplier manufacturing network with capabilities to predict, manage, and control asset / line performance and health, workforce productivity, and simulate and optimize processes.



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO and Co-Founder of VIMANA said, "being chosen for the 2020 IoT Breakthrough award is confirmation that VIMANA is the leading smart manufacturing IoT solution for customers and partners. Manufacturing enterprises and supply chains continue to look for cost savings and improved customer responsiveness. Manufacturers must use data for cross-functional operational intelligence to improve financial performance, efficiency, and manufacturing agility. VIMANA combines technology innovation with industrial domain expertise to provide breakthrough smart manufacturing software solutions that enable a cost-effective, effortless path to industrial transformation with immediate and long-term business value."



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of advanced analytics software and services for industrial transformation, advancing how companies manufacture, sell, and service their products. Helping industrial businesses increase profitable revenue growth and productivity while realizing their vision for smart industry. Transforming industrial production and manufacturing to mass customization, flexible just-in-time manufacturing, with lean processes for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Creating new business models by expanding opportunities for connected industrial and commercial product functionality, far greater reliability for improved customer service, much higher product utilization driving incremental revenue growth from data and services.