Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2022 --Come Join VIMANA on September 12-17 at IMTS 2022 and experience "Digital Manufacturing. Implemented." VIMANA will demonstrate newly released, next-generation Smart Manufacturing Analytics Software providing manufacturing operations real-time insight to improve profit, productivity, and manufacturing flexibility.



VIMANA's Smart Manufacturing Analytics software connects and collects machine data from everything in minutes, monitors real-time KPIs, analyzes and predicts manufacturing and machine performance. VIMANA goes beyond OEE and Machine Monitoring to advanced analytics for machine, line, and workforce optimization. VIMANA's Predictive Maintenance software provides intelligence for PM scheduling and predicts component and machine failure to reduce downtime and costs.



The VIMANA Difference. Our Smart Manufacturing Analytics Software is:

- Designed for industrial product manufacturers.

- Easy to implement, use, and scale.

- Next-generation IIoT technology, edge to cloud, machine learning, and AI-driven advanced analytics.

- Out-of-the-box real-time manufacturing data collection, analysis, and predictive alerts.

- Ready to use highly customizable dashboards and reports for immediate insight into performance improvements.

- Supported by manufacturing engineers. Closes your IT/OT resource gap. Delivers real business outcomes.



"With the increasing number of connected machines and sensors, there is a growing demand for machine data collection and predictive analytics solutions to help manufacturers lean processes and adapt to market changes. VIMANA has been a long-time partner of AMT, launching Technology Firsts at IMTS 2014 as co-authors of the MTConnect standard and a pioneer of machine monitoring software. Today, building on our heritage, we bring high payback use case-driven advanced analytics solutions for manufacturing that deliver tangible results quickly. Join us while we demonstrate "Digital Manufacturing Implemented" at IMTS 2022", said CEO Rick Moran.



Start today! Don't wait until the show. See if it's the right time to adopt or expand Manufacturing and Predictive Maintenance Analytics solutions in your operation. Request VIMANA's Free Production Assessment. Get a sneak preview of YOUR manufacturing data in action with data-driven insight into your machine utilization, OEE, downtime with root causes, and workforce performance and productivity.



Learn more about VIMANA's Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing with real case studies describing how manufacturers use maintenance analytics to improve equipment availability, mean time to repair, and technician productivity while dramatically reducing costs.



About VIMANA

VIMANA is a global provider of Industrial Analytics Software and Services that powers data-driven: Manufacturing Operations. Equipment Maintenance. Connected Products-as-a Service. With IoT analytics, AI, and Industrial IoT Solutions for smart manufacturing, maintenance, and reliability. Helping industrial businesses navigate change, transform operations, and grow revenues.