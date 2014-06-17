Vin Grace and IndiGo Announces Stair Lifts for Differently Abled and Elderly Passengers

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Vin Grace, a leading provider of specialized equipment for mobility challenged people, and IndiGo, India’s biggest budget airline by market share, teamed up to make airports more accessible and friendly to the elderly and differently able people. Vin Grace is delighted to share that they have provided IndiGo with stair lifts designed to effortlessly carry passengers with mobility problems to and from the airplane. The company is known for specializing in equipment for the differently able like wheelchairs, stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, evacuation chairs, ramps and other mobility products. The stair lifts will be used in airports that are not equipped with dedicated boarding ramps. You can read more information here.



IndiGo is the only airline in the world that regularly operates with a boarding ramp allowing wheel chairs to be taken right into the aircraft effortlessly. But as some airports are not equipped with boarding ramps, the company has taken some steps to ensure that their passengers especially the elderly and differently able are still taken care of. With the help of Vin Grace, IndiGo has made another first in terms of airline services. "IndiGo is proud to be the first airline in India with dedicated stair lifts for passengers with special needs" a spokesperson for the budget carrier said. "At airports around the country that do not use ramps, we will be introducing these motorized chairs that enable passengers to board and deplane in complete comfort."



Aircraft boarding/deplaning is a big issue tackled by many airline industries. It has also been a source of ire by many passengers especially from the elderly, differently able and their affected families. Boarding/deplaning the plane can be a big challenge to many especially to those who experience mobility issues. Some airlines use ramps while others impose stricter rules to their passengers. The addition of mobility enhancing equipment such as a stair lift is a big help to these people.



About Vin Grace

Vin Grace is a company specializing in products that are designed to provide assistance and enhance mobility for elderly and differently able people. The company works together with many industries and organizations in providing solutions and making life comfortable for people who need it the most. The company is located at A1/127 Lajpat Nagar 1, New Delhi – 110024, India. Visit their website, http://www.vingrace.com, to learn more about their services and products. Mail them at info@vingrace.com.