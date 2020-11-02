Vinnie Vidal Releases "Hustle Hard"

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2020 --Vinnie Vidal has released his 17th single and the third single "Hustle Hard" from his much anticipated collection "Burdens & Blessings".



Singer, songwriter, and composer Vinnie Vidal is gaining momentum and attention within the Hip Hop and Rap music genre with his unique sound and versatility. Vidal released his first single in February 2020 and has since produced 16 more singles. He brings a shift to the hip hop genre with his custom composed sounds and uncompromising integrity. Vidal's distinctive sound is an infused Eastern flavor blended into a modern Western sound while integrating jazzy instrumentals into rap, such as a saxophone.



Vidal started his love affair with music at age 8 and composed and directed for a church choir at age 14. He makes his beats from scratch, writes the music, sings, and raps. Vidal developed a team and label, Royal Play Records, which provides consistently high-quality music. His mission is to produce music that brings self-awareness to the listener while being infused with positivity and the power to heal the mind. Vidal's compositions focus on high quality classical mixes, rather than the traditional low frequency and destructive vibes. Vidal believes in bringing clean music to the table without the profanity, sexual exploitation, violence and social injustice currently portrayed in mainstream music and media.



Hailing from Baghdad but now residing in Canada, Vidal is a testament to the rise of independent artistry, self-publishing and promotion over the traditional route. Vidal also explains how he understands what it takes to make quality music and which instruments are currently not being showcased. He aims to broaden the genre listening experience by infusing these sounds in his custom made beats.



Vidal is currently releasing his first album called "Burdens & Blessings". It is about overcoming all of the burdens in your life and handling all of the blessings life has to offer. Burdens & Blessings and Dreams preceded Hustle Hard in the collection.