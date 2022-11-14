Vinsys Selected as 'The IT & Technical Training Watch List Company 2022' by Training Industry

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 --Vinsys, a leading IT/Technical Training enterprise, has been selected as the ''2022 IT & Technical Training Watch List Company™'' by Training Industry for the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. The recognition validates Vinsys' commitment to offering the most extensive, practically relevant, and advanced online training options for companies aiming to enhance their teams' skills in digitally-driven environments.



Training Industry's standard for choosing their 2022 IT & Technical Training Watch List companies consists of IT training leadership and innovation, content/course quality and breadth, the scale of the company and its growth potential, and client/customer representation.



Vinsys' state-of-the-art online training brings multiple benefits through instructor-led online courses, self-paced eLearning, online labs, regular mock tests, real-world projects, and much more. In addition, its advanced learning and certification arrangements have trained 750,000+ professionals across the globe since 1999.



The constantly evolving skills-oriented IT training program comprises 400 courses designed by domain experts and experienced professionals covering Metaverse, CertNexus, Unity, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Data Science, IoT, Project Management, and Cybersecurity.



"Vinsys feels proud to receive this recognition from Training industry. Our sustainable growth reflects our team's commitment to developing and facilitating technology learning content fit for the modern-day corporate workforce. We take pride in upskilling executives and associates across all levels through our carefully structured training and certification packages appropriate for professionals at every stage of their IT career paths."

-Vikrant Patil, CEO & MD, Vinsys.



"The companies chosen for our IT & Technical Training Watchlist offer a breadth of emerging courses on topics and skill sets such as cloud computing, programming and data science, with many different modalities to meet organizations' IT training needs. With an influx of leading-edge content to anticipate and respond to market demands, these organizations are constantly expanding their portfolios to ensure learners receive the most updated IT and technical training needed for success."

-Tom Whelan, Director, Corporate Research, Training Industry, Inc.



Vinsys' programs and certification courses outdistance traditional tech-training methodologies by empowering learners via digital classrooms, online labs, seamless instructor assistance, and 24x7 customer services. It also provides highly customized corporate IT training with dedicated monitoring/analysis dashboards and a perfect blend of features, allowing clients to upskill or reskill their employees with utmost ease.



About Vinsys

Vinsys is a CMMIDEV/3-certified organization with the aim to transform businesses with its exceptional digital transformation services by enabling them to grow with conviction and uniformity. Vinsys delivers unparalleled value to its clients, made possible by a relentless team of motivated minds.



As an ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 certified organization, Vinsys ranks amongst the top training providers making corporate professionals future ready. Since 1998, it has focused on improving organizational performance with training programs tailored to long-term business goals.



Skilling up the minds is our strength. Besides, imparting skills is what drives us. Our domain experts have extensive industry experience, making it possible to gain certification along with the skills required on the job through comprehensive hands-on learning.



Over the period of 22 years, our in-house training strategies have been leveraged by almost 40% of Fortune 500 companies, resulting in accelerated learning outputs.



With a team of 1,000+ industry experts and 140 cutting-edge labs across the globe, Vinsys has established a strong presence in the US, Australia, UK, India, Kenya, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Oman, Tanzania, and the UAE.