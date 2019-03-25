Vinterbro, Norway -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --Creating every reason to keep one's pearly whites, A.K.A. teeth, in the best shape possible, one Norwegian dental office has cracked the code on patient comfort. Enter, Vinterbro Tannlegesenter. It's the dental office the Shabestari brothers built on the idea that going to the dentist can be, and should be, pain-free. Adding to their specialty of painless dental work, the brothers promise that patients will have no sensation of irritating numbness during the treatments as well. It appears the game changers with the innovative approach are upping the ante on an industry that is typically held at a dreaded arm's length. But how do they do it? They go to the teeth themselves for the answer.



Vinterbro Tannlegesenter uses cutting edge instruments like the QuickSleeper5 system which administers an anesthetic effect that originates from within the bone and teeth. With this equipment, the teeth themselves and the inner nerves are anesthetized. This procedure then negates the sensation of numbness in the face, tongue, lips, and cheeks.



After the dental service, the lack of pain can be attributed to two things; either by having experienced a very gentle treatment overall or by preventive pain medication. Should it be necessary, medication is controlled directly as a result of direct communication between the dentist and the patient.



Dr. Yashar R. Shabestari, Director & Owner of Vinterbro Tannlegesenter, said, "It's simpler really. The concept of our clinic is to have complete pain-free dental services both during and after treatment. That's a goal we happily maintain so, we make a very uncommon guarantee. Our patients don't have to pay if they aren't happy with the painless service we provide. Visit vinterbrotannklinikk.no and see what's waiting for you."



With a central location in Ås, Vinterbro, a wide range of dental services are also offered in Ski, Oppegård, Nesodden, Drøbak, Vestby, and Kolbotn.



For more information visit https://www.vinterbrotannklinikk.no.



About Vinterbro Tannlegesenter

Vinterbro Tannlegesenter is a dental clinic built by the Shabestari brothers. Maziar Shabestari is a periodontologist with Ph.D. in Bone Biology. Yashar Shabestari is a general dentist with a specialty in dental anxiety also known as tannlegeskrekk.



