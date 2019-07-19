Vinyl Flooring in Vancouver—The Chameleon of the Flooring World

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2019 --Once upon a time, vinyl flooring was synonymous with linoleum—and ugly linoleum at that. A one-time fashion don't in the housing world, vinyl flooring has evolved considerably over the years, gaining a reputation as one of the most durable and beautiful flooring solutions thanks to its ability to convincingly mimic the look of high-end options such as wood, stone, and tile. For more, go to: https://bcfloors.ca/vinyl-floors-vancouver-durable-versatile-flooring-solutions/



As a team that's been in the flooring business for years, the technicians at BC Floors have seen vinyl flooring in Vancouver gain immense popularity over the few last years. Today, it's one of the fastest growing trends in the world of flooring.



Vinyl flooring is a beautiful and durable solution. It's comfortable and warm, resisting wear and tear and even the occasional spill, which makes it ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, and other high traffic areas. By partnering with manufacturers like Armstrong, Shaw, Kraus, American Built Right, Tarkett, Centura, Mohawk, UniFloor, FloorTek, Simba, and Pontek, BC Floors is pleased to carry options like vinyl plank flooring, marmoleum tiles and sheets, and an assortment of other gorgeous tiles.



Vinyl tiles possess a great number of advantages over ceramic, since they dampen the sound of footprints and buffer noise. Available with or without grouting, this style of flooring is extremely durable once it's installed. For example, if something is dropped, there's no chance the individual tiles will shatter or break. And with just a bit of maintenance and upkeep, these floors can typically last between 15 and 20 years.



The team at BC Floors caters to residential and commercial clients, with a wide selection of vinyl flooring in Vancouver. All vinyl products at BC Floors are made from durable, high-quality materials, which ensures the beauty of a new floor will endure for many years to come. Additionally, Luxury vinyl floor tile (LVT) products carry various well-known certifications of quality, including FloorScore, E0 certification, and CARB phase II compliance.



Learn more about the installation and purchase of quality vinyl flooring in Vancouver. With a showroom located at 103—3728 North Fraser Way in Burnaby, the team at BC Floors are experts at coming up with solutions that match their client's needs, budget, and personal taste.



To learn more about working with BC Floors, book a free in-home estimate or call (604) 239-5500.



BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. As an A-Z shop, services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. Homeowners who use BC Floors for purchase and installation are fully covered by up to a 3-year warranty, and all products are backed by up to a 50-year manufacturer's warranty.



