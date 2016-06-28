VIP Homes Orlando Offers 20 Vets a Free Weekend for the 4th of July

Kissimmee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Catering to travelers in search of a Disney vacation home in the Orlando, Florida area, VIP Homes sets a new patriotic standard. For the 4th of July, one of the busiest holidays Walt Disney World sees all year, VIP Homes will truly thank twenty of America's bravest heroes. Putting their patriotism where it matters, they will offer twenty military families a two-night stay in one of their many prized vacation homes free of charge. This grand gesture is a gift from participating sponsors at the behest of Air Force veteran and company co-founder, Ricardo Molina.



Alessandra Dale, General Manager at VIP Homes Orlando said of the Orlando vacation rental service, "We offer the best inventory of contemporary vacation homes in Orlando near Disney and many of the other iconic theme parks in the area. There are no tricks here. We will happily give one family, from each state across the U.S., a free stay in an Orlando vacation home of their choice."



Those interested can book two nights with VIP Homes by accessing www.orlandovacationrentalsvip.com. From there veterans can peruse the site and find the desired vacation house rental that suits them best. The specially chosen Orlando rentals are watermarked with a special commemorative stamp for this event. Participants should then call VIP Homes Orlando to request a two-day reservation. No fee or tax charges will apply.



For more information visit www.orlandovacationrentalsvip.com.



About Legacy Travel LLC, dba VIP Homes Orlando

VIP Homes is a company that specializes in vacation rentals in the Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida areas. The vacation home rental service caters to travelers visiting the Disney theme parks as well as Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Busch Gardens. The vacation rental company in the Orlando area has an inventory of upscale vacation homes and proudly participates in the Disney Vacation Home Connection Program.



Contact:

Alessandra Dale

General Manager, VIP Homes Orlando

info@orlandovacationrentalsvip.com

407-512-0515

Website: www.orlandovacationrentalsvip.com