VIP Media Tickets for NYC Launch Event

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2011 --Mingle with NY's marketing industry people and small business owners as we celebrate the end of NY Internet Week with the beginning of a truly game changing website. Mogulfish, which is a revolutionary website designed to supply small businesses with easy, affordable and effective marketing tools, is celebrating its launch with an open-bar, live music, and good company. All attendees will receive free marketing products and services and will have the opportunity to see and buy launch marketing deals before they go live. In addition, all media attendees will receive VIP tickets for this event, which will be taking place only a few blocks away from the Webby Awards.



Reserve your VIP ticket today by registering for the event at: http://mogulfish.eventbrite.com



To learn more about this event and the company, visit the company website (http://www.mogulfish.com), or contact company personal directly. To setup any interviews with James Maule, Founder & CEO, on the night, please call him at 646.335.2079. Your attendance brings mogulfish one step closer to the ultimate goal of helping "small fish" find their way in a sea dominated by "big fish."



About Mogulfish

James Maule founded Mogulfish in 2011 with one simple goal in mind, developing marketing tools that will help guide “small fish” through a large sea primarily dominated by “big fish.” By utilizing collective marketing power, Mogulfish aims to get small businesses the best deals and prices available. Mogulfish.com continues to focus its efforts on finding the right tools and opportunities that will help these small businesses bait and hook the right customers and set sail toward marketing success.