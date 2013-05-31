Viper Network Systems Joins with ISACA Spanish Chapter, and CCI for Rountable Madrid, Spain

West Mifflin, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2013 --Viper Network Systems and IT Ultreia, a valued partner are starting their international expansion by showing their stuff at ISACA’s Spanish Chapter Technical Roundtable in Madrid, Spain called “The New Security Landscape…Practical Cases & New Solutions” The roundtable focus is to bring awareness and discuss the dangers and pitfalls in today’s volatile global landscape. Viper Network Systems, LLC, Francesco Trama, President and Co-Founder will discuss practical methods businesses can take to protect themselves in this DDOS rich environment, and demonstrate live what global PacketViper’s are experiencing.



Featured Speakers will be from ISACA, Viper Network Systems, and CCI.



ISACA’s Spanish Chapter has been on the forefront getting the message out by holding technical workshops on topics which have been recently discussed, or that present a challenge. Network Security has been the hot topic, and in the past found there has been deep discussions in Europe on how conventional security solutions are not enough to protect organizations for the new challenges.



CCI who fosters analysis, studies and information interchange about practices, processes and technologies which are designed to manage cyberspace’s risk, will provide insightful discussions to better understand today’s threats and exposure from their point of view and experiences.



During the roundtable….”The Main Challenges of Customer Sites”, “Best Practices of Country Network Filtering to improve security”, and “The New Security Landscapes in Industrial Organizations” will be discussed.



Please join us, and IT Ultreia, June 10, 2013 for the ISACA Technical Roundtable on “The New Security Landscape…Practical Cases & New Solutions” which will be held at the HUSA Princesa Hotel starting at 5:30 pm,



About Viper Network Systems, LLC.

Viper Network Systems, LLC., founded in 2011 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, provides an Intelligent Country Network Filter which is capable of filtering any countries network traffic to the protocol port. Viper Network Systems offers a limited starter edition for anyone for free with no expiration.