Viradux Research Announces JV Partnership with Benalli Assays, LTD

New South Wales, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --Viradux Research, LTD, a provider of anti-herpetic treatment solutions targeted at the rapid resolution of symptoms related to HSV1 and HSV2 infections, announced today that it has reached a joint venture partnership agreement with Benalli of Beijing, China. Benalli is a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solution, cell-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic solutions. Formed to expand and market testing platforms developed at the university of Bejing, in association with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the company has recently expanded its portfolio of patents to include a new assay for the differentiation and detection of herpes simplex viruses 1 and 2 (HSV 1+2).



“This agreement will benefit both organizations while moving forward the effort to significantly improve the lives of those infected with the herpes simplex virus. Improved testing accuracy and availability are the critical first step in this effort.” According to Andrew Bhatnagar of Viradux Research, LTD, “34% of HSV1 infected people are asymptomatic and have no idea that they are unwittingly transmitting this disease. The same is true of roughly 85% of HSV2 carriers. This represents hundreds of millions of individuals world-wide. The fastest way to make a significant impact is through a wide scale, low-cost diagnostic tool that will allow individuals to make informed behavioral and treatment decisions.”



Benalli has developed and is seeking approval for a cell-based virology assay that can be deployed in rural conditions. The system includes collection techniques that do not rely on sample refrigeration or time constrained testing procedures. Deployment on a large scale is expected to reduce unit costs to less than $10 USD per test. “Our combined goal is to make available a diagnostic tool that, even when deployed to the most remote locations, will allow an affordable, accurate and rapid diagnosis for the many millions of suffers who are overlooked by the current global health care model.” Bhatnager sees this as “an opportunity for Benalli to join forces with the leading edge second generation anti-viral solutions provided by Viradux. The fact is that, while HSV1 and HSV2 site infection are usually oral and genital respectively, configurations can and frequently do occur in reverse, a trend which is becoming more common. Therefore, an accurate test is a critical step in successful treatment. We are of a like mind in that both testing and solutions should be affordable and effective.”



Viradux Research, LTD is a provider of a multi-faceted solution to HSV2 (typically genital) infections in the form of an anti-herpetic topical treatment called Viradux-AU™. This solution has also been shown to reduce symptoms, speed healing and prevent future outbreaks in people with moderate to severe HSV2 infections. In 2013, Viradux Research, LTD released to market Viradux-ColdSore™ as the only effective anti-herpetic HSV1 treatment currently available based on type-III epidermal transportation compounds. Viraudx-ColdSore™ lip balm has been shown to speed healing of existing herpetic lesions and prevent the reoccurrence of future outbreaks associated with moderate-to-severe HSV-1 infection.



Further information regarding research results, product information, and viral epidemiology can be found at the company's websites: Viradux Home Page and Viradux-ColdSore Home Page