Virgin Islands Brings Annual Business Development Summit to Atlanta

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --Building on the success of the inaugural United States Virgin Islands (USVI) Economic Development Summit, organizers will host the 2nd annual summit May 20-22, 2014 at the Doubletree by Hilton downtown Atlanta.



Under the banner of this year’s theme: “Diversifying Business and Industry Beyond The 21st Century,” the summit will delve further into what it takes to further diversify the economic landscape in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) and provide an overview of the opportunities for local entrepreneurs and executives to bring their innovative business solutions to the islands.



More than just a leading tourist destination, the Virgin Islands is a U.S. territory that offers the unique blend of Caribbean lifestyle with the economic and financial security of doing business.



The summit convenes the Territory’s most experienced policy makers and business advocates spearheading economic recovery and development in and for the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) and will be led by Virgin Islands Governor John P. deJongh, Virgin Islands Congresswoman Donna M. Christensen, along with top policy makers and economic leaders.



The conference will help attendees identify how to capitalize on upcoming business development opportunities in the US Virgin Islands. “We wanted to host the conference in Atlanta because of the vast numbers of Virgin Islanders living in this city,” said Loán Sewer, a Washington, DC based founder of the USVI Alliance and native Virgin Islander.



“We will also provide business matchmaking opportunities, and underscore the fact that the USVI is open for business for both our native sons and daughters and anyone else that is interested in doing business in the Islands,” Sewer concluded.



The Conference of Black Mayors (The CBM) will serve as a liaison for the conference and will promote the event to their membership of over 650 Mayors in the United States.



"In addition to encouraging the attendance of our mayors, we are committed to introducing Virgin Islands leaders and The USVI Alliance to key decision makers and business leaders in the communities that we serve,” said CBM Executive Director, Vanessa R. Williams



“We will also educate the 32,000 political leaders of color across the diaspora that are aligned with CBM about the opportunities to partner with the government and private sectors of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” she said.



About the USVI Alliance

The USVI Alliance, Inc. is an organization based in Maryland, with a mission to bridge the gap between the U.S. Virgin Islands diaspora and the local community to collaborate on issues such as economic development, youth development, and community-based initiatives intending to have positive, sustainable impact on the U.S. Virgin Islands. The group was formed in February 2013 to produce the USVI 2013 Economic Development Summit, an inaugural event in Washington, D.C. that convened Virgin Islands leadership, business executives, and Virgin Islanders from around the diaspora. http://www.usvialliance.org/register



About The Conference of Black Mayors

The CBM was incorporated in 1974 as The National Conference of Black Mayors (NCBM) and was originally organized as the Southern Conference of Black Mayors (SCBM) forty years ago. The thirteen mayors who founded the group were elected after the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and held its first meeting in Santee, South Carolina. Three years ago, the association's Board of Directors voted to re-title the organization as The Conference of Black Mayors (The CBM) due to the international work and global alliances of the organization. Today, The CBM represents over 650 black mayors from across the United States as well as international political leaders and elected officials of color across the black and brown diaspora. http://www.The-CBM.org



