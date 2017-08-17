Virginia Catering Company Offers Rewards Program for Loyal Customers

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2017 --Customers who use the services of Saint Germain Catering service will be pleased to know it's now offering a comprehensive rewards program to keep existing customers coming back for more carefully crafted entrees, side dishes and desserts. The program is simple — each time customers place orders online, they accumulate points, which they can use toward their choice of rewards. Any points not redeemed in a given year roll over to the next year.



The rewards program is structured as follows:



- 1 point: for each dollar spent on food and beverages (does not include any fees paid for service or delivery)

- 500 points: for creating a new online account on Saint Germain's website

- 1,000 points: for referring a friend who then makes a purchase



Once customers have accumulated at least 6,000 points, they can redeem them for various reward options. The choices for rewards vary depending on the point level achieved, but each tier offers several flexible selections. At 6,000 points, customers can choose from a $50 gift card to either Amazon or Starbucks, $50 worth of free food from Saint Germain Catering, or a charitable donation to an organization that the customer chooses.



At the next highest tier, 8,500 points, customers can opt for a $100 gift card to either Amazon, Starbucks or a Visa/Mastercard/AMEX gift card, which is essentially the same as cash. Alternatively, Saint Germain catering customers can choose $100 worth of free food or choose to donate the money to charity.



Upper-level rewards are reached at 15,000 or 25,000 points. At 15,000 points, customers can choose from a $250 Visa/Mastercard/AMEX gift card, free food from Saint Germain catering, or a charitable donation. At 25,000 points, loyal clients can opt for a $500 Visa/Mastercard/AMEX gift card or free meals from Saint Germain.



Area residents of Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., can partake in the services of Saint Germain Catering for upcoming seasonal events and office parties. Whether someone needs a lavish spread for a corporate reception or a buffet for the company holiday party, they can select flavorful, mouthwatering options, and then use the rewards garnered from their order towards holiday shopping and gifts for friends and loved ones or make a selfless donation to charity if they choose. These flexible rewards are sure to attract customers during the busy holiday season, when many families and businesses are hosting social events and parties.



About Saint Germain Catering

Saint Germain Catering, locally owned by Mina Ebrahimi, has served the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area since 1999 with excellent, high quality dishes and catering for a wide variety of events including: weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, business lunches, and more. With professional service, talented staff, and great attention to details, Saint Germain Catering can provide the perfect catering for any event.